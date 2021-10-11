Blinken tweeted that he looked forward to the talks to discuss “accomplishments since the signing of the Abraham Accords and other important issues”….reports Asian Lite News

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to hold meetings next week with foreign ministers from the UAE and Israel, the State Department said.

In a statement, the department said that Blinken would be meeting with UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid on Wednesday. Bilateral meetings will be held between the United States and each country and then there will be a trilateral meeting with all three representatives.

The statement said “they will discuss progress made since the signing of the Abraham Accords last year, future opportunities for collaboration, and bilateral issues including regional security and stability”.

“I look forward to welcoming @YairLapid and @ABZayed, my counterparts from Israel and the UAE, to Washington next week for meetings to discuss accomplishments since the signing of the Abraham Accords and other important issues,” he said.

Blinken last month pledged to encourage more Arab countries to normalize relations with Israel as he hosted a virtual meeting with Israeli and Arab counterparts to mark the first anniversary of the set of landmark diplomatic agreements.

The leaders of Israel, the UAE and Bahrain signed the Abraham Accords, widely seen as a diplomatic success for former President Donald Trump, at the White House in September of last year.

Israel and Sudan announced in the following month that they would normalize relations, and Morocco established diplomatic ties with Israel in December, after President Joe Biden defeated Trump in the US election.

Biden has backed the deals since taking office in January, and senior aides have said they were working to get additional Arab countries to normalize relations with Israel after decades of enmity.

