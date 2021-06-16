“I do think there’s a problem with zoonotic diseases and this is clearly something we need to focus on,” said UK PM …reports Asian Lite news

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that it doesn’t look like that Covid-19 originated from a lab in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

“At the moment the advice we’ve had is that it doesn’t look like this particular disease of a zoonotic origin came from a lab,” Johnson said in his closing press conference at the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Britain’s southwestern resort of Carbis Bay, a seaside resort and village in Cornwall.

“I do think there’s a problem with zoonotic diseases and this is clearly something we need to focus on,” he said.

Meanwhile, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Britain’s “best information” remained that Covid-19 “jumped” from animals to humans, Xinhua reported.

Leaders from Britain, the United States, Canada, Japan, Germany, France and Italy, plus the European Union, wrapped up on Sunday their first in-person summit in almost two years.

Britain also invited Australia, India, South Korea and South Africa as guest countries to this year’s meeting.

