Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday slammed current targets on aviation sustainable fuel as “pathetic” and claimed the sector can do better than that to reduce carbon emissions.

“The target at the moment is to get to 10 p sustainable aviation fuel for the whole world by 2030. How pathetic is that! We can do better than that, folks,” Johnson told world leaders attending the high-level segment of the UN Conference on Climate Change (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland.

In his address to an event aimed at rallying more action on green technology, the COP26 host urged participants, including US President Joe Biden, the Duke of Edinburgh and Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates, that “we should be far, far more ambitious,” after admitting that aviation is a “tough nut to crack.”

Johnson, who is facing criticism for returning to London by plane and not by train later on Tuesday, claimed that the jet he will be flying in uses 35% sustainable aviation fuel.

He also compared the lack of progress made in the aviation sector regarding fuel to the achievement made by the UK in power generation, noting that when he was a kid, the UK got 80% percent of its power from coal, and today the figure is down to 1% and will be zero by 2024.

Johnson hails India’s net zero climate commitment

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has welcomed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s climate commitments to achieve net zero carbon emissions and for half of India’s energy to come from renewables by 2030.

Delivering India’s national statement at the World Leaders’ Summit in Glasgow on Monday, Prime Minister Modi for the first time declared India’s goal to achieve the net zero target of balancing the country’s energy consumption by 2070.

He also laid out “Panchamrit” or five key points of heading towards this target, including increasing India’s non-fossil energy capacity to 500 gigawatts by 2030 and reducing its total projected carbon emissions by 1 billion tonnes.

“India has today announced ambitious plans for half its energy to come from renewables by 2030. This will cut carbon emissions by a billion tonnes, contributing to a worldwide decade of delivery on climate change,” Boris Johnson said on Twitter after PM Modi’s speech to the COP26 climate summit.

We've made good progress at the @COP26 World Leaders Summit, but the work is just beginning.



— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) November 3, 2021

“PM Narendra Modi has for the first time made a commitment for India to become net zero, meaning 90 per cent of the world’s economy is now committed to this goal. The UK will work with India to make even more progress, including through the Clean Green Initiative we discussed today COP26,” he said.

The new UK India Green Guarantee is set to add GBP 750 million for green projects across India, announced by Johnson at the United Nations (UN) summit.

Modi also committed to reduce the carbon intensity of its economy by 45 per cent as part of the five key climate goals, which the Prime Minister described as “unprecedented action by India on climate action”.

