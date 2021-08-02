The centre has advised local authorities to prepare for rainstorms, thunderstorms and gales and be vigilant against possible flooding, landslides and mudslides….reports Asian Lite News

China’s National Meteorological Centre on Sunday renewed its blue weather alert for heavy rainfall and severe convection in parts of the country.



From 8 a.m. Sunday to 8 a.m. Monday, thunderstorms, strong winds and hail are expected in parts of provinces including Heilongjiang, Liaoning, Shandong, Henan, Anhui and Jiangsu, according to the centre.



During this period, heavy downpours are expected to lash certain areas of Heilongjiang, Jilin, Liaoning, Shandong, Henan, Anhui, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Fujian, Yunnan, Guangxi, Guangdong, Hainan, Taiwan and Shanghai, reports Xinhua news agency.



Parts of these regions will experience downpours with up to over 70 mm of hourly precipitation, according to the forecast.



The centre has advised local authorities to prepare for rainstorms, thunderstorms and gales and be vigilant against possible flooding, landslides and mudslides.



It also recommended halting outdoor operations in hazardous areas.

More Covid cases reported

China’s Jiangsu province has reported 40 new locally transmitted confirmed Covid-19 cases amid an ongoing resurgence, the local health commission said on Monday.



Among them, 11 were reported in Nanjing, the provincial capital, 26 in the city of Yangzhou and three others in Huai’an, reports Xinhua news agency.



The province also registered two locally transmitted asymptomatic cases and three imported infections on Sunday.



All the infected patients have been sent to designated hospitals for treatment.



The provincial capital with a population of more than 9.3 million has reported a total of 215 locally transmitted cases since new cluster infections began to emerge on July 20 when a few airport cleaners at the Nanjing Lukou International Airport tested positive during routine testing.



At present, there are 297 patients still hospitalised in Jiangsu, including 282 locally transmitted cases.



There are also 18 asymptomatic cases under medical observation, among whom five are locally transmitted.

Advertisements

