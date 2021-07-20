On Monday, five new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases and five imported ones amid an ongoing resurgence, according to local health commission…reports Asian Lite News

The daily Covid-19 cases in China recorded a surge on Tuesday, driven by a fresh spike in Yunnan province, where cases are reportedly skyrocketing.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, mainland China recorded 65 new confirmed cases for July 19, compared with 31 a day earlier, the National Health Commission said in a statement. That was the most since Jan. 30, when 92 new cases were reported.

Imported infections accounted for most of the new cases reported for July 19, with Yunnan reporting 41 new cases originating from abroad, all of whom were Chinese nationals who recently returned from Myanmar, it was reported.



On Monday, four of the five local cases were registered in the city of Ruili while the remaining one was from Longchuan County under Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture that borders Myanmar, reports Xinhua news agency.



All the locally transmitted cases were identified in the mass nucleic acid testings.



Three of the imported confirmed cases were from Myanmar between July 3 and 17 while the two others arrived in China from Indonesia on July 16.



All of them tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday while under quarantine, according to the commission.

The province also reported one imported asymptomatic case.



By the end of Sunday, there were 214 confirmed cases in hospitals in Yunnan, including 74 locally transmitted cases.



There were also 26 asymptomatic cases, including one locally transmitted.



Ruili, which lies along China’s border with Myanmar, has been reporting new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases since July 4.

Meanwhile, Myanmar reported 5,189 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the tally in the country to 234,710 on Monday, according to a release from the Ministry of Health and Sports.



The death toll has reached 5,281 after 281 more deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, the release said.



According to the ministry’s figures, a total of 164,670 patients have been discharged from the hospital and over 2.98 million samples have been tested for Covid-19 so far, the Xinhua news agency reported.



Myanmar detected its first two positive cases of Covid-19 on March 23 last year.

