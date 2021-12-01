Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces, stressed that Commemoration Day promotes noble human values, noting that the UAE’s martyrs sacrificed their lives for righteousness and helped people in need…reports Asian Lite News

In a statement to the “Nation Shield” magazine on Commemoration Day, he said, “The occasion is a day for sacrifice, cohesion, patriotism and loyalty for the UAE’s leadership, underscoring the strength of our unity and the profound solidarity of our people.”

“Commemoration Day is dedicated to promoting noble human values like sacrificing our lives, helping people in need, and showing solidarity with our kin, underscoring the noble actions of Emirati martyrs. It is also a day on which we salute and show our gratitude to the families of martyrs, confirming that their great sacrifices will resonate in our memories. These martyrs have become role models of courage and patriotism while defending the safety and stability of the country.”

“Martyrs and their families deserve our appreciation, gratitude, love and loyalty. The UAE leadership has set an example in recognising the great sacrifices of martyrs by supporting their families. Therefore, we all follow through the country’s leadership and commemorate, on this immortal day, the sacrifices and giving of the nation’s martyrs.”

“Commemoration Day is a day for sacrifice, cohesion, loyalty, patriotism and dedication for the wise leadership. It underscores the strength of our unity, the solidarity of our people and their cohesion in supporting the country’s leadership, which has exerted all efforts to serve the nation. Commemoration Day is the day of national sacrifices and a day to teach new generations principles and human values.”

“Our valiant martyrs have written, with their blood, an honourable chapter in the history of our precious nation, and their memory will be the beacon for us and generations to come, as they inspire us with their determination, national will, honesty and loyalty. Commemoration Day will remain a precious national occasion to honour our martyrs,” he added.

