DLA Piper Hosts Diwali Dinner With West Midlands India Partnership

Global law firm DLA Piper hosted a sumptuous Diwali celebration dinner in their landmark new offices at 2 Chamberlain Square, Birmingham

The celebration was jointly hosted by DLA Piper’s Birmingham Managing Partner, Trevor Ivory and Dr. Jason Wouhra, OBE, chair of the West Midlands India Partnership. DLA Piper is a founder board member of the West Midlands India Partnership and decided to host this joint event to celebrate the Hindu festival of light. Trevor Ivory opened the evening by lighting the celebration candle and wishing all guests a happy Diwali and a prosperous year ahead.

Invited guests included a who’s who of businesses with an Indian connection, plus representatives of the Commonwealth Games, West Midlands Combined Authority, local universities and the Indian High Commission. Invitees also had a presentation from Jon Cottrell, senior partnership executive for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity following where over £8.5k was raised thanks to the generosity of the guests.

“The cultural and economic ties with India are part of what makes this region such a great place to live and do business,” said Trevor Ivory. “I am excited to be able to use DLA Piper’s unique role as the region’s global law firm to build on those existing ties. The calibre of the businesses and other organisations represented at the dinner is testament to the potential that exists in the West Midlands-India corridor and it was great to be able to bring everyone together for Diwali, which is in part a celebration of future prosperity.”

Jon Cottrell, senior partnership executive for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity said: “Support and kind donations from local businesses based within the counties, like DLA Piper, is always appreciated as it helps keep our rapid response lifesaving service operational. The sum raised funds eight lifesaving missions. Three by air ambulance and five in our service’s two critical care cars.”



Dr Jason Wouhra said “We want to thank DLA for hosting an incredible Diwali event. It feels especially important this year after the hardships of lockdown and the pandemic, actually being able to all come together and celebrate is truly wonderful. The Indian diaspora in the Midlands is a big part of the region; we contribute a huge amount to the economy, and The West Midlands India Partnership is about celebrating that contribution, bringing more Indian investment into the UK and the West Midlands – improving the local economy so that it may bear fruit for many decades to come.”

DLA Piper offices are located in more than 40 countries throughout the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific.

