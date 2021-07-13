The officials had a meeting in Doha during Khalilzad’s visit to the countries of Central and South Asia and the Middle East…reports Asian Lite News

Qatar’s Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani confirmed at a Monday meeting with US special envoy to Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, Doha’s commitment to facilitate the inter-Afghan dialogue to achieve peace, according to a press statement.

The officials had a meeting in Doha during Khalilzad’s visit to the countries of Central and South Asia and the Middle East, as attacks by the Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist organisation) raged in Afghanistan.

“During the meeting, the two sides affirmed the State of Qatar’s efforts and role in mediating to achieve stability in light of the ongoing developments in the field, as well as its commitment to encourage dialogue between brothers in Afghanistan and facilitate peace talks until a just and lasting political settlement is reached in Afghanistan,” the statement read.

Last week, the US Central Command said the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan was 90% complete. At the same time, Commanding General Austin Miller warned that the country might be on the path to civil war after Washington and its allies are through pulling out their troops.

At the moment, Afghanistan is facing a standoff between government forces and the Taliban, who reportedly took over 85% of the country. Anti-terrorist operations are being conducted across Afghanistan to prevent a further takeover.

Zalmay Khalilzad. (Photo: Twitter/@US4AfghanPeace)

The inter-Afghan talks began in September of 2020, but the parties were unable reach an agreement on key issues, in particular on a ceasefire between the troops. (ANI/Sputnik)

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday the withdrawal of the US forces from Afghanistan is too hasty as soldiers leave a lot of machinery and equipment behind.

“The Americans made a lot of things to understand over the 20 years of their presence in Afghanistan, starting with the declaration of the victory of democracy and ending with such a rather hasty withdrawal, abandoning a huge amount of equipment and other equipment,” Lavrov said during a press conference.

Meanwhile, three civilians lost their lives and six others were injured in a roadside bomb blast on Monday in Afghanistan’s Helmand province, Tolo News reported citing security sources.

The incident took place around 8 AM in the morning when a civilian vehicle was struck by a roadside mine in Bolan area Lashkargah city’s district 3.

The victims were taken to the emergency hospital in the city.

All the victims are members of one family who came from a district in Lashkargah city, and women and children are also among them, Tolo News reported.

Security officials have not made any remarks on the incident.

A day earlier, eleven members of the Afghan security forces lost their lives in two separate attacks that happened in the Helmand province. (ANI/Sputnik)

ALSO READ: Drug trafficking to intensify in Pakistan due to Afghanistan violence

Advertisements

