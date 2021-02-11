The CDC conducted experiments to assess two ways of improving the fit of medical procedure masks: fitting a cloth mask over a medical procedure mask, and knotting the ear loops of a medical procedure mask and then tucking in and flattening the extra material close to the face…reports Asian Lite News

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recently conducted experiments to improve the fit of masks amid Covid-19 pandemic, suggesting that combining cloth mask and medical procedure mask could reduce a wearer’s exposure to virus by over 90 per cent.



In January, the CDC conducted experiments to assess two ways of improving the fit of medical procedure masks: fitting a cloth mask over a medical procedure mask, and knotting the ear loops of a medical procedure mask and then tucking in and flattening the extra material close to the face, the Xinhua news agency reported.



Each modification substantially improved source control and reduced wearer exposure, according to a report released by the CDC on Wednesday.

“Based on experiments that measured the filtration efficiencies of various cloth masks and a medical procedure mask, it was estimated that the better fit achieved by combining these two mask types, specifically a cloth mask over a medical procedure mask, could reduce a wearer’s exposure by over 90 percent,” said the report.

These laboratory-based experiments highlight the importance of good fit to optimise mask performance.



Until vaccine-induced population immunity is achieved, universal masking is a highly effective means to slow the spread of SARS-CoV-2 when combined with other protective measures, such as physical distancing, avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces, and good hand hygiene, according to the CDC.



US President Joe Biden signed a series of executive orders upon his inauguration, with the first one addressing the mask challenge amid the Covid-19 pandemic.



The “100 Days Masking Challenge” order requires masks and physical distancing in all federal buildings, on all federal lands and by federal employees and contractors.

In lab tests with dummies, exposure to potentially infectious aerosols decreased by about 95% when they both wore tightly fitted masks, a new @CDCMMWR finds. #WearAMask that fits tightly to your face to stop the spread of #COVID19. More: https://t.co/gi3OLBCnWi. pic.twitter.com/Jt55LUECER — CDC (@CDCgov) February 10, 2021

As of February 1, 14 US states and the District of Columbia had universal masking mandates, according to the CDC. Mask wearing has also been mandated by executive order for US federal property as well as on domestic and international transportation conveyances.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 27,284,458 and 471,377, respectively, according to the CSSE.



The total number of global coronavirus cases has topped 107.3 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.35 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.



In its latest update on Thursday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 107,316,506 and 2,353,620, respectively.

