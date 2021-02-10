As part of airshow, aerospace companies from across the world will launch and exhibit their latest technologies and innovations to promote the sector’s growth in the region and the world…reports Asian Lite News

Dubai Airshow 2021 will serve as a platform to showcase the role of cutting edge technologies in bolstering the recovery of the aviation, aerospace and defence industries following the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on those sectors.

The impact of the pandemic has accelerated the use of new technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, cybersecurity, touchless solutions, 5G, robotics, and automation. These solutions will drive new opportunities within the industry and enhance safety, operations, productivity and profitability.

A recent report shows that 69 percent of aerospace and defence executives say they have prioritised anticipating and responding to supply-chain events to protect the customer experience. COVID-19 has emphasised the need for more resilient, flexible and adaptable supply chains for the industry. Executives overwhelmingly agree emerging technologies such as AI, Internet of Things, automation and wearables have accelerated the pace of automation over the past three years.

Sixty percent of industry executives are also making investments for long-term remote work a priority for the next six months. This indicates the increasing importance of digital transformation within the aerospace, aviation and defence sectors. AI is also being used to deliver personalised travel experiences to passengers to generate maximum customer satisfaction. A new market study predicted a CAGR of 46.4 percent for AI in the aviation market by 2023.

As part of airshow, aerospace companies from across the world will launch and exhibit their latest technologies and innovations to promote the sector’s growth in the region and the world. The event will also include conference programmes dedicated to the topics of AI, 5G, and cybersecurity.

Alongside the airshow will be a launch event called VISTA – a start-up hub giving innovators within the aerospace and defence fields a rare chance to access venture capitalists and investors who are increasingly looking for disruptive new entrants that can out-hustle the big players. In a regional first, VISTA will feature several sub-events in partnership with Gothams, a leading accelerator that is helping to build the next generation of aerospace and defence start-ups.

Commenting on its partnership with VISTA, Elodie Robin-Guillerm from Gothams said, “Dubai Airshow 2021 will be an important, in-person, platform for understanding the role of innovation, cutting-edge solutions and services for the future growth of the aerospace sectors. It will be the only live event of its kind this year and we look forward to collaborating with the wider industry to help showcase the power of technology for its future.”

The aviation and aerospace sectors have continuously found ways to create new methods and ways of operating through progressive and modern technology. For example, as part of the rapid digitalisation that the aviation sector in the UAE is undergoing, Etihad Airways and the air transport communications specialist, SITA, conducted a trial on the use of facial recognition technology to identify and authenticate crew members.

A recent announcement between Amadeus and Norwegian airport operator Avinor paves the way for a touchless travel journey for passengers. Avinor, which operates 44 airports, is trialling touchless technology that allows passengers to check-in, drop bags, proceed through security and board their flight.

Additionally, Emirates has partnered with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to become one of the first airlines to test IATA Travel Pass – a mobile application that enables passengers to create a “digital passport” to verify their required pre-travel COVID-19 test or vaccination and manage all travel documentation digitally and seamlessly throughout their airport journey.

The airshow is set to take place at Dubai World Central (DWC), Dubai Airshow Site, from 14th to 18th November, 2021.

Held under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai and UAE Minister of Defence, the event will bring together experts and representatives from commercial and business aviation, defence and military, aircraft interiors, and air traffic management, among others.

