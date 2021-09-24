Sheikh Hamdan congratulated various government entities whose efforts led to this global recognition, and urged to continue to work to raise Dubai’s global sustainability rankings, reports Asian Lite Newsdesk

Dubai has gained the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction’s recognition as a role model for a smart, sustainable, and resilient city.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council, met with heads of government entities whose efforts helped Dubai gain the UN recognition.

UAE flag

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to transform Dubai into a model for future cities has been the driving force for achievements in sustainable development.

Powered by national and international talent, Dubai has implemented world-class projects and deployed state-of-the-art solutions to make it the world’s best place to work and live, he said.

The United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction’s recognition acknowledges Dubai’s adoption of best practices and innovative approaches in disaster risk reduction. Dubai was ranked first globally in term of resilience. It was also the only city to be recognised among 56 cities shortlisted from 4,357 competing cities.

ALSO READ:

During the meeting that took place at Dubai World Trade Centre, Sheikh Hamdan congratulated various government entities whose efforts led to this global recognition. He urged the teams to continue to work to raise Dubai’s global sustainability rankings.

He also highlighted the importance of supporting innovative ideas that can help Dubai convert challenges into opportunities and create a brighter future.

The heads of government entities said the directives of Sheikh Mohammed, and the continuous follow up of Sheikh Hamdan and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, have helped Dubai become a smart, sustainable and resilient city that provides a robust infrastructure and world-leading service quality.

The assessment of Dubai by the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction focused on 10 Essentials for Making Cities Resilient, 117 indicator criteria, and other requirements and conditions.

Dubai’s risk and disaster management teams work to constantly raise their preparedness to deal with unforeseen crises and develop long term strategies to promote a culture of readiness to manage all kinds of risks.

Foreign trade

The Board of Directors of the newly formed Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers under the umbrella of the newly formed Dubai Chambers, held its first meeting at the Dubai Chamber headquarters where board members discussed priorities and new plans to boost Dubai’s trade with global markets.

The meeting was chaired by Sultan bin Sulayem, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Dubai International Chamber, in the presence of other board members.

The board discussed ways to leverage the Chamber’s international network to tap into the 30 priority markets, which have been identified as high potential markets that can accelerate the growth of Dubai’s foreign trade.

Member companies of Dubai International Chamber will work towards achieving the target of boosting Dubai’s foreign trade to AED2 trillion within the next five years, consolidating Dubai’s position as global trade hub.

Sultan bin Sulayem, stated that trade is the cornerstone of Dubai’s economy and essential for its diversification and stated that the new board will focus its efforts on implementing as new strategy announced by Prime Minister, which aims to boost Dubai’s foreign trade to AED 2 trillion within the next five years and cement the emirate’s position as global trade hub.

Dubai International Chamber was established to strengthen partnerships with global corporations, investors and entrepreneurs and boost Dubai’s status as a major trade hub. Adopting a more specialised approach to driving Dubai’s foreign trade, the chamber will promote the opportunities that the emirate offers in facilitating trade flows.

The Chamber was established under the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, as part of a recent government restructuring that aims to drive a comprehensive economic development in Dubai.

Advertisements

