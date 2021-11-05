The city also saw spectacular fireworks displays in the backdrop of the world’s largest and tallest observation wheel, Ain Dubai, which was inaugurated last month, and also at other iconic spots including Burj Khalifa…reports Asian Lite News

Dubai led the annual Diwali celebrations in UAE along with the Indian communities with colourful events to mark the Festival of Lights.

The city came alive with a series of spectacular displays at the iconic Burj Khalifa accompanied by Dubai fountain show; a tailor-made show at Expo 2020’s Al Wasl Plaza and Diwali-focussed performances as well as shows at Global Village, the Khaleej Times reported.

The city also saw spectacular fireworks displays in the backdrop of the world’s largest observation wheel, Ain Dubai, and also at Dubai Festival City.

Supermarkets, restaurants and residential communities glittered with lamps and festive lights to mark the occasion.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, shared Diwali greetings on Friday.

Sheikh Mohamed greeted all those celebrating Diwali in the UAE and across the world.

In a tweet on his official handle, Sheikh Mohamed said: “Our nation congratulates all those celebrating Diwali, the festival of lights, both in the UAE and across the world. We wish them continued peace, prosperity and good health.”

Meanwhile, Expo 2020 Dubai also offered a colourful bouquet of more than a dozen events for visitors in the run up to and on Diwali.

Al Wasl Plaza at Expo 2020 Dubai mesmerised viewers with special Diwali-inspired projections inside its large 360-degree projection surface on Thursday, the Diwali night. Parallel performances by several bands and musical troupes at the Jubilee Stage and the Millennium Amphitheatre made the occasion memorable.

Several of the events were available for global viewing through Expo 2020 Dubai platforms and will be picked up by television and digital media worldwide through the courtesy of Expo Media Services. Diwali, India’s biggest festival, is celebrated nationwide and among the Indian diaspora in the Gulf and elsewhere.

The celebrations kicked off two nights prior, on 2nd November, at Expo 2020 Dubai’s Millennium Amphitheatre with a performance by “Rooh”, a Dubai-based band. Rooh fuses music across three languages – Arabic, English and Hindi. The band has won numerous awards, including the Best Asian Band by Masala Awards.

There were also live events and performances at multiple venues to mark Dhanteras, considered auspicious in Indian communities, when they decorate and illuminate their houses in colourful lights. Indian cuisine is a highlight of Dhantera observances, which symbolise love, happiness and creation of wealth. Such events will continue on the eve of Diwali.

The Diwali celebrations will conclude at the Millennium Amphitheatre on the night of 5th November.

Meanwhile, the India Pavilion is welcoming the visitors with a grand entrance arch designed with floral patterns. On both sides of the arch the Pavilion has larger-than-life diyas (oil lamps traditionally made of clay) with a backdrop inspired by Mandala art. Diyas symbolically destroy darkness and ignorance and usher in hope and knowledge.

Along the walls of the pavilion, a large lotus tree with hanging Akash kandils (light lanterns) will illuminate the surroundings. The lotus tree with rangoli patterns will be a beautiful photo-opportunity for visitors.

The pavilion said it will also have a delightful hamper of larger-than-life firecrackers, including the familiar chakris, ladis and ‘rockets’. Visitors could pose in front of these giant crackers and click pictures.

The events organised by India Pavilion will also be held at the Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre (DMA) at the Expo 2020 Dubai until November 5.

