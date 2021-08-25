European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will announce at today’s G7 meeting an increase in financial support for Afghans…reports Asian Lite News.

The European Union provided 57 million euros (USD 66 million) in humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan in 2021 so far, in addition, neighbouring countries hosting Afghan refugees got 22 million euros, European Commission spokesman Balazs Ujvari said on Tuesday.

We @G7 leaders all agree that it is our moral duty to help the Afghan people & provide as much support as conditions allow.



We discussed evacuations, immediate humanitarian aid, longer-term development aid and scenarios for refugees in need of protection. https://t.co/6K1IwDf6mG — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) August 24, 2021

“Only this year, we’ve provided 57 million euros already. If you look at the region broadly, we’ve provided money for Afghan refugees in neighbouring countries – Uzbekistan, Iran, they’ve reached collectively an allocation of 22 million euros from us until now,” Ujvari told a press briefing.

“At today’s @G7 Leaders call, I will announce an increase in the humanitarian support for Afghans, in and around the country, from #EU budget from over EUR50m [USD 58.7 million] to over EUR200m,” von der Leyen tweeted.

Humanitarian assistance will be the EU’s main contribution to help the people of the war-torn country, the official added.

Serious human rights violations

A UN top diplomat for human rights said she has received harrowing and credible reports of serious violations of and human rights abuses in Afghanistan under the Taliban, including executions of civilians.

Michelle Bachelet, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, said these abuses include among others, summary executions of civilians and ‘hors de combat members’ of the Afghan national security forces; restrictions on the rights of women – including their right to move around freely and girls’ right to attend schools; recruitment of child soldiers; and repression of peaceful protest and expression of dissent.

Bachelet, however, did not give details regarding these reports. She made these remarks during the 31st Special Session of the Human Rights Council on the serious human rights concerns and the situation in Afghanistan.

“In recent weeks, my Office has received harrowing and credible reports of the impact on civilians of violations of international humanitarian law, as well as violations and abuses of human rights, by the parties to the conflict,” she said.

Emphasizing that human rights violations undermine the legitimacy of the perpetrators, the envoy urged the Taliban to adopt norms of responsive governance and human rights and to work to re-establish social cohesion and reconciliation. She said Taliban treatment of women would mark a “fundamental red line”

“A fundamental red line will be the Taliban’s treatment of women and girls, and respect for their rights to liberty, freedom of movement, education, self-expression and employment, guided by international human rights norms,” she said. (ANI/Sputnik)

