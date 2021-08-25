Kamal’s remarks came a few days after demonstrators raised their voices in several countries against Islamabad’s role in the Afghanistan debacle…reports Asian Lite News

Pakistan former senator Mustafa Kamal has lambasted the Imran Khan government for its “malafide policies” towards Afghanistan and said that the country has already paid enough price.

Kamal who is also the Chief of Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) recently said that the federal government should refrain from “adventurism” in their policy towards Afghanistan post-Taliban takeover, The News International reported.

“The parliamentarians should bear in mind that Pakistan had already paid enough for the ‘malafide policies’ of the governments in the past and they should not repeat the same mistake,” he said on Saturday while speaking to a journalist.

“NATO forces had been defeated in their 20-year-long war in Afghanistan and it was assumed that Pakistan had played a role in the victory of Taliban,” he added.

The PSP chief also remarked that “so-called superpowers which suffered defeats in Afghanistan would come back for revenge and if they did so Pakistan would be on top of the list for the first offensives.”

Kamal’s remarks came a few days after demonstrators raised their voices in several countries against Islamabad’s role in the Afghanistan debacle and blamed the country for helping the Taliban.

Earlier this month, multiple protests were held in the US, Australia, Canada, the UK, and Austria against the Taliban’s seizure of key regions and brutal offensive in Afghanistan.

Afghan diaspora and other people living in Canada, Australia, Manchester and Vienna staged protests against the Taliban, denouncing their aggressive advance and barbaric acts in Afghanistan. Protesters also called to sanction Pakistan for their proxy war in Afghanistan.

Around 300 persons gathered at Brandenburg Gate in Berlin protesting against Pakistan for supporting the Taliban in Afghanistan. (ANI)

