With less than 10 days to go until it opens its doors to the world, Expo 2020 Dubai today launched its official song…reports Asian Lite News

Titled, “This Is Our Time,” the song highlights pride in the UAE’s culture, celebrates the future and brings together nations from around the world, while conveying the story of Expo’s overarching theme of “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future” through the universal language of music.

The song features Hussain Al Jassmi, one of the UAE’s biggest artists and Expo 2020 Ambassador, accompanied by Lebanese-American Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Mayssa Karaa, who is also Artistic Director of Expo’s all-female Firdaus Orchestra, as well as 21-year-old Emirati singer-songwriter Almas, named in Spotify’s Best Female Talent in the Middle East.

Marjan Faraidooni, Chief Experience Officer at Expo 2020 Dubai, said, “World Expos bring people together, and we are pleased to welcome a collection of incredible talents to lend their voices to the official Expo 2020 Dubai song – combining the past, present and future, and providing an inspiration to all. In less than 10 days, we look forward to welcoming the world and creating once-in-a-lifetime memories for millions of visitors.”

Al Jassmi said, “This Is Our Time is a tribute to the UAE for all it has been, is today and will achieve in the years to come. It’s a song about pride, faith and unity, and I hope that it brings a smile to the faces of everyone who hears it, wherever they may be in the world. Being a part of such an iconic event in the UAE’s history is extremely exciting and rewarding.”

Almas, in turn, commented, “I’m so proud to be Emirati and play a role in a moment that will be forever part of my country’s history. The song is an embodiment of hope and the belief that collaboration will yield a better future for all.”

Karaa said, “It’s truly an honour to collaborate on this song with such phenomenal Arab talents. Expo 2020 is a significant moment for the entire Arab world and Arabs around the rest of the world. Through this song, I hope we can inspire people of all ages and from all walks of life to follow their dreams – the possibilities are endless.”

Meanwhile, Chief of Staff to the Director-General of Expo 2020 Dubai said Expo 2020 Dubai is looking forward to bring together countries and communities to draft a roadmap for their future, by leveraging the participation of more than 200 countries and international organisations to enable participants and visitors to play a part in making a positive change.

Over six months, Expo 2020 Dubai’s ‘Programme for People and Planet’ will help achieve these objectives through 10 Theme Weeks, 18 International Days and more than 220 events – including forums, conferences and workshops – that explore key issues of global significance, Nadia Verjee, who is also responsible for the programme, said.

“Spanning crucial topics including climate change, biodiversity and the future of healthcare and education, the programme is underpinned by the need for serious action, leveraging the convening power of Expo 2020 Dubai to support global efforts to enhance the quality of life for future generations,” she added.

Verjee stressed that Expo 2020 Dubai would showcase experiences and innovations from around the world, inspiring future generations to adopt solutions to global challenges and catalysing a one-of-a-kind movement to shape the legacy that Expo 2020 Dubai leaves the world.

“Our world continues to change rapidly, and we need to move forward and collaborate to keep pace with rapid developments.

“Expo 2020 Dubai is one of the first in-person global gatherings to take place during the COVID-19 pandemic, and offers the world a golden opportunity to work together to overcome future challenges,” Verjee said.

