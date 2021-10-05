UAE President’s Cultural Adviser, Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, pointed out that the Expo 2020 Dubai “is a wonderful opportunity for small and medium-sized enterprises to demonstrate their creative value alongside established global companies”, reports Asian Lite Newsdesk

Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Adviser to His Highness the President and Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), has described Expo 2020 Dubai as one of the world’s most important cultural, scientific, and economic events.

Nusseibeh said that the dazzling opening ceremony demonstrated the UAE’s ability to organise and host an event of this kind. It brings together 192 countries in an atmosphere of tolerance and coexistence, and each creates a pavilion in the character of their different cultures.

“The Expo 2020 supports global economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic. Its theme, ‘Connecting Minds and Creating the Future’ is an inspirational message to all countries and young people. Dubai invites the world’s thinkers and creative people to the UAE, to work with us in designing a better future for humanity,” he added.

Explaining the opportunity for young people, Nusseibeh stated, “There are three opportunities to take advantage of. The first is the practical experience to be gained by participating in the ‘YouthConnect’ forum. The second is the chance to show the world the intellectual, creative abilities of young people. The third is the avenue for an experience of world cultures and the open door to authentic Arab traditions, values, and arts.”

He pointed out that the Expo 2020 Dubai “is a wonderful opportunity for small and medium-sized enterprises to demonstrate their creative value alongside established global companies”. He explained that cultural and creative industries are important to economic growth in the nation and across the world.

He also underlined the important role young people play, saying, “They have the energy to show leadership in integrating cultural and creative industries into the fabric of economic life in the UAE, to ensure their sustainable development.”

The recruits of the National and Reserve Service thanked the UAE’s leadership for giving them the opportunity to participate in organising the Expo 2020 Dubai, the world’s largest international event, stressing their participation will enable them to sharpen their skills and knowledge and interact with people from different cultures.

Hosting the Expo 2020 Dubai is an honour for the UAE, the Gulf and the Arab Region, they added. They will be worthy of this prominent stature and help boost the position of the UAE, and stressing they must work together to achieve global leadership for the country, they noted.

The recruits, along with thousands of volunteers, are welcoming millions of visitors to the UAE during the expo, and they will perform various duties to offer visitors a unique experience.

The participation of the recruits in the expo is due to the directives of the UAE’s leadership, which believes in the importance of unifying and harnessing all national efforts to support national activities and present a high level of organisation in line with the country’s prominent stature. The leadership also believes the event’s success will be a national achievement to be added to the country’s list of achievements.

“I would like to thank our wise leadership for giving us an opportunity to join the Expo 2020 Dubai team, which is an experience that will provide us with incredible opportunities to sharpen our knowledge and develop on personal and professional levels, said Badr Hamad Saeed Al Junaibi, one of the recruits.

Another recruit, Mohanad Ahmed Ateeq Al Shehhi, stressed his participation in the expo will enable him to acquire unprecedented professional expertise, through engaging with the best international experts.

Recruit Ahmed Khalid Al Hosani said the importance of the event lies in the exchange of expertise and knowledge between participants, as well as in exploring successful experiences in all areas, noting that every Emirati citizen and resident would be proud to participate in the event, which is a great opportunity to volunteer, sharpen one’s skills and knowledge and explore other cultures.

