In a joint humanitarian operation for the Afghan people, France and Qatar have dispatched nearly 40 tonnes of medical equipment, food and winter supplies for international organizations opeating in Afghanistan.

“The French aid, consisting chiefly of medical equipment for the Medical Institute for Mothers and Children in Kabul, was flown to Afghanistan on a military plane provided by Qatar,” French Embassy in Kabul said in a statement.

This joint humanitarian operation illustrates the enduring, substantive partnership between France and Qatar, and our two countries’ commitment to supporting the Afghan people.

France and Qatar will continue their close cooperation to help improve humanitarian conditions and stability in Afghanistan through support exclusively for civil society and international organizations, the statement added.

The humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan has deteriorated ever since the Taliban took control of Kabul in August. The Taliban entered Kabul on August 15, causing the US-backed government to step down. Later in September, the outfit announced the composition of the new interim government of Afghanistan.

The country is currently battered by the deepening economic, humanitarian, and security crisis following the Taliban takeover. The international community, from governments to non-governmental organizations, has been providing various assistance to the Afghan people. (ANI)

