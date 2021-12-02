Fujairah Ruler visits tomb of Sheikh Zayed

Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, today visited the tomb of late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan…reports Asian Lite News

He was accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Hamad Al Sharqi.

They recited verses from Holy Quran and prayed to Allah Almighty to bless the soul of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, and H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, today attended the activities organised by the Supreme Celebrations Committee in Umm Al Qaiwain, on the occasion of the UAE’s 50th National Day.

Several Sheikhs and officials attended the event.

Following the arrival of the sheikhs, UAE’s national anthem was played and Emirati flag-carrying traditional wooden dhows navigated in the Umm Al Qaiwain Creek, carrying photographs of the country’s leadership.

Sheikh Saud and the audience also watched performances by students of Umm Al Qura Private School and the military team and folklore shows by the Umm al Quwain Folk Arts Society.

Sheikh Saud bin Rashid and Sheikh Rashid took photos with medical teams from Umm Al Qaiwain Hospital and Sheikh Khalifa General Hospital, recognising their role in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sheikh Saud and the event’s participants toured the park and viewed showcased handicrafts made by productive families.

Sheikh Saud lauded the efforts of the event’s organising committee.

