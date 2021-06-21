This meet comes amid a dramatic surge in violence in Afghanistan amid the withdrawal of US troops….reports Asian Lite News

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and chairman of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah are set to visit the United States next week to meet President Joe Biden.

“President Biden looks forward to welcoming Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, to the White House on June 25, 2021,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement on Sunday.

The visit by President Ghani and Dr Abdullah will highlight the enduring partnership between the United States and Afghanistan as the military drawdown continues, the statement added.

This meet comes amid a dramatic surge in violence in Afghanistan amid the withdrawal of US troops. Taliban has increased its spring offensive and attempted to siege more areas.

The United States said that it is committed to supporting the Afghan people by providing diplomatic, economic, and humanitarian assistance to support the Afghan people, including Afghan women, girls and minorities.

“The US will remain deeply engaged with the government of Afghanistan to ensure the country never again becomes a safe haven for terrorist groups who pose a threat to the US homeland,” the statement said.

The US continues to fully support the ongoing peace process and encourages all Afghan parties to participate meaningfully in negotiations to bring an end to the conflict, it added.

Earlier, Biden announced that the US will start its final withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan on May 1 and complete its pullout ahead of the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks.

Taliban wants ‘genuine Islamic system’

Amid the unrelenting violence in Afghanistan, the Taliban has said it remains committed to peace talks and wants a “genuine Islamic system” that would make provisions for women’s rights in line with cultural traditions and religious rules, in the war-torn country.

The statement amid a dramatic surge in violence around the country ahead of the withdrawal of US troops by the September 11 deadline, Turkish public broadcaster (TRT) reported. Taliban has increased its spring offensive and attempted to siege more areas.

“We understand that the world and Afghans have queries and questions about the form of the system to be established following the withdrawal of foreign troops,” said Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the head of the Taliban’s political office, in the statement.

“A genuine Islamic system is the best means for solution of all issues of the Afghans,” he said. “Our very participation in the negotiations and its support on our part indicates openly that we believe in resolving issues through (mutual) understanding.”

Ghani added that women and minorities would be protected under the religion of Islam and traditions of the Afghan society.

“We take it on ourselves as a commitment to accommodate all rights of citizens of our country, whether they are male or female, in the light of the rules of the glorious religion of Islam and the noble traditions of the Afghan society,” he said.

On Saturday, Abdul Ghani and his delegation met with Tomas Niklasson, EU Special Envoy and his delegation in Doha. They discussed the ongoing situation of Afghanistan and the peace process. (ANI)

