“The awareness of the Lebanese people has prevented this so far, but the danger is still there,” said Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah ….reports Asian Lite News

Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah has warned against the danger of a civil war in Lebanon.



“There is information that some external and internal parties are pushing for a civil war in Lebanon,” Xinhua news agency quoted Nasrallah as saying in a televised speech on Thursday.



“The awareness of the Lebanese people has prevented this so far, but the danger is still there,” he said.



Nasrallah noted that his party will never opt to using weapons to force change in the country.



“Hezbollah is not interested in resorting to weapons for the sake of reforming the state, forming a government, or fighting corruption because these goals can be achieved by other means.”



He added that Hezbollah is not the only party that owns weapons in Lebanon.

The Hezbollah leader also warned that some of the protests taking place in the country recently may be triggered by the parties who want to provoke violence.

Lebanon has been witnessing demonstrations all over the country in protest against the dire living conditions amid the unprecedented economic crisis.



The August 2020 Port of Beirut blasts and the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic have exacerbated the country’s economic situation, driving thousands of companies out of business while leaving thousands of people unemployed.

Figures released by the World Bank showed that over 50 per cent of the Lebanese people have become “poor”.



This year, the Central Bank of Lebanon also tightened regulations against the country’s banks, which compelled some of them to close branches and lay off employees to stay afloat.



The national currency has slipped to a new low of 10,000 Lebanese pounds per $1.



