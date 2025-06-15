Beirut Airport Reopens

June 15, 2025
Lebanese Minister of Public Works and Transport Fayez Rasamny announced on Saturday the reopening of Beirut Airport, which had been closed since 10 p.m. (1900 GMT) the previous day amid escalating regional tensions following the exchange of strikes between Israel and Iran.

“In coordination with the Directorate of Civil Aviation, it was decided to reopen Lebanese airspace at 10 a.m. today,” said Rasamny while touring the airport, according to the state-run National News Agency (NNA).

“The airport will remain open unless an unexpected situation beyond our control arises,” the minister said.

The NNA reported congestion in the airport’s departure hall as operations resumed, with authorities working to ease crowding and restore order.

The precautionary closure of Lebanese airspace was part of a broader trend of heightened alert across the Middle East. Tensions in the region escalated in recent days after a series of strikes between Israel and Iran, sparking widespread security concerns and prompting several countries to temporarily close their airspace. ■

