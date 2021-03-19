Pak PM urged people to strictly follow rules amid third Covid wave

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has received the first shot of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine against Covid-19, just days after President Arif Alvi was administered the jab.



Khan, 68, received the jab here on Thursday, Special Assistant to the Pakistani Prime Minister on Health Faisal Sultan confirmed.



He was administered the dose during the ongoing second phase of the vaccination process in the country in which people over 60 years of age are being inoculated.



On the occasion, Khan stressed that people across the country should follow the standard operating procedures to fight against the third wave of the pandemic in the country, according to a statement from the Prime Minister Office.

A handover ceremony is held for the second batch of COVID-19 vaccines donated by the Chinese government at Noor Khan Air Base near Islamabad, capital of Pakistan





On Monday, President Alvi and his wife Samina received their Covid-19 jabs with the Sinopharm vaccine in Islamabad.



Pakistan officially launched its National Covid Immunization Program across the country in early February shortly after receiving the Chinese government-donated Sinopharm vaccines, with the frontline healthcare workers given the priority for inoculation.



On Wednesday, the second batch of the vaccines arrived in the country.



Amid an ongoing third wave of the pandemic, Pakistan has so far registered 615,810 coronavirus cases and 13,717 deaths.

