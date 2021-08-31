Minister of State for External Affaira V. Muraleedharan met with Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani and Prime Minister Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa….reports Asian Lite News

India and Bahrain are celebrating this year the golden jubilee of their diplomatic relations, India’s Ministry of External Affairs said.

Coinciding with this important occasion, V Muraleedharan, India’s Minister of State for External Affairs, began on Monday a three-day visit to Bahrain. On the first day of his visit, Muraleedharan met with Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, the Bahraini Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Later during the day, he visited Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

“Called on Crown Prince and Prime Minister, HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa of Bahrain. Conveyed greetings on behalf of PM Shri @narendramodi ji. Thanked him for Bahrain’s constant support to Indian community including during Covid-19,” the minister tweeted.

He also interacted with representatives of Indian schools in Bahrain. “Commended them for their contributions in providing quality education as well as educating Indian and Bahraini students about our glorious culture and tradition,” Muraleedharan said.

He also briefed the representatives about the initiatives and reform measures taken by the government of India in education sector including the National Education Policy.

Earlier in the day, the minister had visited Indian Embassy in Bahrain and offered floral tribute to the bust of Mahatma Gandhi.

According to the press release, Muraleedharan will hold discussions with Bahraini ministers and dignitaries during his visit. He will also meet a wide cross-section of the Indian community in Bahrain, including those in health, education, business and social service.

This is Muraleedharan’s first visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain. About 350,000 Indians live in the Kingdom and India-Bahrain bilateral trade is around one billion dollars. The visit is part of India’s continuing engagement of countries in the Gulf region.

