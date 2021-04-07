The tensions between the two sides came down as they agreed to disengage from the Pangong Tso lake area…reports Asian Lite News.

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Manoj Mukund Naravane has emphasised that the nation is facing renewed challenges along the borders.

Delivering a lecture on “Developments along the Western and Northern Borders and their Impact on the Future Road Map of the Indian Army” at the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) in Wellington, General Naravane exhorted the students on the need to remain abreast of all developments.

His statement assumes significance as the Chinese showed aggression and transgressed into many areas inside the Indian territory on some locations last year.

For over a year, India has been engaged in a military standoff with China in the eastern Ladakh sector and has seen fierce clashes between troops in the Galwan valley and other areas.

The tensions between the two sides came down as they agreed to disengage from the Pangong Tso lake area.

However, the situation has not yet been fully resolved as the troops continue to be deployed near the frontline as the two sides have not yet fully de-escalated.

The situation at the friction points in the Gogra, Hot Springs and Depsang plains continues to exist and the two sides have to talk to resolve the situation there.

The Army chief visited Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), Wellington on Monday and Tuesday.

Lt Gen MJS Kahlon, Commandant DSSC, gave an update to the COAS on the ongoing training activities and incorporation of new initiatives with specific reference to Professional Military Training on Jointmanship amongst the three services.

The COAS was briefed on the changes being undertaken in training curriculum and infrastructural development as a step towards enhancing the role of DSSC as a Centre of Excellence for Professional Military Education, according to a release.

He complimented the College for maintaining a very high state of training despite COVID-19 pandemic constraints. (ANI)

