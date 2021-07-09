India’s preparations for the Expo 2020 Dubai including the works of India Pavilion have moved into top gear with less than twelve weeks remaining for the grand opening on October 1, 2021, reports Asian Lite Newsdesk

The Indian pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai will showcase the country’s achievements over the last 75 years, innovative technologies and business opportunities.

On Wednesday, a delegation led by Commissioner General of India at Expo 2020 Dubai, S. Kishore, called on Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and reinforced India’s strong participation at the Expo 2020 Dubai.

Kishore was accompanied by, Pawan Kapoor, and Consul General of India in Dubai Dr Aman Puri. FICCI General-Secretary Dilip Chinoy was also part of the delegation.

Ambassador Kapoor commended the UAE government’s resilience and their successful COVID-19 testing and vaccination programme, which have enabled them to approach Expo 2020 with confidence, according to a press statement issued by the CGI Dubai.

The Ambassador also emphasised the need for early removal of restrictions on vaccinated Indians returning to the UAE.

The two sides also discussed progress on approval of vaccines in India and the UAE and welcomed exchanges on technical aspects of inter-operability between India’s CO-WIN App and the UAE’s Al-Hosn App.

Minister Al Hashimy talked about the special relationship of India and the UAE highlighting how the two close partners had helped each other during the difficult times of pandemic, according to the statement.

Kishore assured that India’s participation at Expo 2020 Dubai is being closely monitored and prioritised at the highest levels and India is fully committed to participate in it in a big way.

On Wednesday, the delegation also interacted with representatives of the Indian business community in the UAE to explore their collaboration with the India pavilion, given the opportunity it offered.

“From age-old yoga to India’s foray into space, the pavilion will bring alive a vibrant and ambitious India… the Indian Pavilion will showcase a modern, robust India , high on technology while simultaneously exhibiting the beauty of Indian art, culture and cuisine during the 183 days that the event will run. Expo 2020 Dubai will also witness mega Diwali and Holi celebrations. The external façade of India Pavilion, made up of 600 individual colourful blocks capable of kinetic movements symbolising the themes, will showcase an India on the move,” the statement added.

After fruitful meetings with the ministry and Expo team, the delegation visited India Pavilion to assess the ongoing work. Located in Al Forsan Park, its construction work started in August 2019.

The delegation also had a long meeting with Omar Shehadeh, Chief International Participants’ Officer, at Expo 2020 Dubai and his team.

The structural and dynamic façade work is now complete, and the interior work is expected to be completed by third week of July, which will be followed by fit out and work on visitor’s experience etc. which expected to be completed by the end of August.

