India and Japan on Tuesday held their first High Level Policy Dialogue in a virtual format and discussed issues on air pollution, sustainable technologies and transports, climate change, marine litter, fluorocarbons and COP 26.

At the Dialogue, while India was led by Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav, Japan was represented by the country’s Minister of the Environment Koizumu Shinjiro

As per the Ministry of Environment, Minister Yadav acknowledged the importance of Indo-Japan bilateral cooperation on environment and appreciated efforts made by Japan in bringing new technologies in India.

He also highlighted the achievements made by India in tackling climate change under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Union Minister said India and Japan may explore strengthening bilateral cooperation especially on circular economy and resource efficiency, low carbon technology, green hydrogen.

Given Japan’s expertise and technology on low carbon technology, the Environment Minister also requested Japan to consider joining the Leadership Group for Industry Transition, a global initiative spearheaded by India and Sweden.

In his remarks Japanese Environment Minister Koizumi Shinjiro said both Japan and India can strengthen bilateral cooperation through the Joint Credit Mechanism (JCM), Coalition for Disaster Resilience Infrastructure (CDRI) and may also explore collaboration in areas endorsed by the G20, especially on climate, environment and energy.

Both sides agreed to further strengthen the bilateral cooperation on the environment, and also to take forward the discussion on JCM. (India News Network)

