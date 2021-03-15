The meeting of India-Pakistan Permanent Indus Commission happens after a period of two and a half years. The last meeting was held in Lahore, Pakistan from August 29-30, 2018….reports Asian Lite News

The Indus Commissioners of India and Pakistan will meet on March 23-24 in New Delhi, according to reports.

The meeting of India-Pakistan Permanent Indus Commission happens after a period of two and a half years. The last meeting was held in Lahore, Pakistan from August 29-30, 2018.

According to The Indian Express, Pakistan’s objections on design of Indian hydropower projects on Chenab River will be discussed in the meeting.

Under the provisions of the Indus Waters Treaty, signed between India and Pakistan in 1960, the Commission shall meet “regularly at least once a year, alternately in India and Pakistan”, The Indian Express reported.

This regular annual meeting shall be held in November or in such other months as may be agreed upon between the Commissioners, states one of the provisions of the treaty.

The Commission was scheduled to meet in March last year but it had to cancel the meeting in view of the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Later, India proposed to hold the meeting virtually but the Pakistan side insisted on holding the talks at the Attari check post. However, the Indian side conveyed to them that it was not conducive to hold the meeting at the Attari Joint Check Post in view of the pandemic, it was reported.

The meeting of the Indus Commission will be the first after the abrogation of the special provisions under Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Pradeep Kumar Saxena, Commissioner (Indus), will reportedly lead the Indian delegation in the meeting.

