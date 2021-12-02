The incident generated widespread hue and cry in India and the world with members of the Sikh community demanding tough action against the model and the clothing brand…reports Asian Lite News.

India on Tuesday summoned Pakistan’s Charge d’ Affairs Aftab Hasan Khan and conveyed its deep concern at the incident of desecration of the sanctity of Gurudwara Shri Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur by a Pakistani model and a clothing brand.

A Lahore-based clothing brand had recently posted pictures of a photo-shoot done by a model at Darbar Sahib Gurdwara on its social media accounts. The model that featured in the pictures didn’t have her head covered, which is required by all visitors to Sikh shrines.

“Pakistani Charge d’Affaires was summoned today to convey our deep concern at the incident of desecration of the sanctity of Gurudwara Shri Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur by a Pakistani model and clothing brand,” Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi said in response to a media query over the incident.

“It was conveyed that this reprehensible incident has deeply hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community in India and worldwide. Such continued incidents of desecration and disrespect of places of religious worship of the minority communities in Pakistan highlight the lack of respect for the faith of these communities,” he added.

“It was further conveyed that we expect Pakistani authorities to sincerely investigate this matter and take action against those involved,” the MEA Spokesperson further added.

The MEA Spoksesperson’s response came a day after the clothing brand posted on Instagram, pictures of Pakistani Model Sauleha from a shoot at Kartarpur Sahib, drawing flak across social media for posting ‘bareheaded photos’ that hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community.

