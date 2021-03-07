Modi said India has earned the confidence of whole world during Covid period and the demand for ‘Made in India’ medicines have been increasing, reports India Daily Newsdesk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India has turned into world’s pharmacy and many foreign nations have expressed confidence in the country’s medicines during the Covid-19 crisis.



Modi made the remarks while virtually addressing the ‘Jan Aushadhi Diwas’.



The Prime Minister said that health was considered only as a matter of disease and treatment for a long time, but it also affects the entire economic and social fabric of the country.



He said his government worked on health in a holistic way, not in pieces.



Modi said the demand for ‘Made in India’ medicines have been increasing and the government is planning to provide 75 Ayush medicines on ‘Janaushadhi’ centres so that maximum number of people can be benefited as soon as possible and the money they were spending on costly medicines could be lowered down.

A medical health worker giving a shot of Covishield vaccine to a frontline worker. Covid-19 vaccination drive at private hospital daryaganj in New Delhi





“Corona mahamaari ke baad aaj dunia Bharat ka loha maan rahi hai (the whole world is now taking India seriously after Covid pandemic). India has now turned world’s pharmacy. During Covid period, India has earned the confidence of whole world. Now, we are focussing on generic medicines and supporting and encouraging them,” Modi said during the event.



During the event, the Prime Minister dedicated the 7,500th Janaushadhi Kendra at North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) in Shillong.

Jan Aushadhi – Seva bhi, Rozgar bhi”.

He also interacted with beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana and also gave awards to stakeholders by recognising their excellent work.



Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers DV Sadananda Gowda was also present on the occasion.



The Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana’s initiative endeavours to provide quality medicines at an affordable price.



The number of stores under the scheme has grown to 7,499, with all districts of the country covered.

Vaccines safe, show faith in your own products: VK Paul





Sales in the financial year 2020-21 (up to March 4, 2021) led to total savings of approximately Rs 3,600 crore for common citizens, as these medicines are cheaper by 50 per cent to 90 per cent than the corresponding market rates.



In order to create more awareness about Janaushadhi, ‘Janaushadhi Week’ from March 1-7 is being celebrated across the nation, with the theme of “Jan Aushadhi – Seva bhi, Rozgar bhi”.



The last day of the week has been celebrated as ‘Janaushadhi Diwas’.

Highest single-day jabs

India recorded the highest vaccination on Saturday, the 50th day of immunisation, achieving a total of 11,64,422 vaccine doses till 7 p.m. in a day, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.



9,44,919 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose while 2,19,503 healthcare workers and frontline workers received the second dose of vaccine as per the provisional report. Final reports would be completed for the day by late night on Saturday, the ministry added.



Meanwhile, the trend of high turnout among senior citizens for the inoculation at various centres across the country continued on Saturday as well. 53.8 per cent of the total vaccination conducted in a day was contributed by people above 60 years of age.





On Friday, their (senior citizens) share was 48 per cent while it was 45 per cent on Thursday.



The enthusiasm witnessed among those aged above 60 years of age has given a much-needed push to the vaccination target as well, pushing the cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 2.06 Crore today.



A total of 2,06,62,073 vaccine doses have been given so far. It includes 69,72,859 healthcare workers who have taken the 1st dose and 35,22,671 who have taken the 2nd dose. It also includes 65,02,869 frontline workers who were administered the first does and 1,97,853 who took the second dose along with 4,60,782 beneficiaries of more than 60 years old and 30,05,039 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities.

