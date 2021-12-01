Indian Women in Dubai (IWD) organised its first award ceremony at Swissotel Al Marooj …. reports Asian Lite News

H.E Laila Rahhall; Tadu Mamu, Consul – Press Information, Culture and Labour at Indian Consulate Dubai; Dr Vibhabakshi, film director & producer; Debanjali   Kamastra-  Mrs. UAE World 2021; Richa Anand, Inspirational Women of the Year award & Jury; Lynette Lobo -Impactful Women Entrepreneurs Award & Jury; Dr. Mariam Shaikh , Leader in the Educational Industry & Jury, Harjyot Oberoi, Women Achiever of the Year & Jury were present.

Entertainment performances by celebrity Shweta Subram, Dance group Balle Balle Dubai and special child Navya Bhaskaran electrified the award ceremony and elevated the whole experience. 

INDIAN WOMEN AWARDS 2021, DUBAI

IWD members also walked the ramp for a fashion show showcasing the collection of leading Indian designers in the region.

A total of 30 awards were given to the very talented Indian Women in Dubai for their exceptional contribution to different fields of work. 


“It was a beautiful evening,” said Reema Mahajan, Founder of Indian Women in Dubai. “When 200 strong, determined, empowered women came together in one ballroom, it became a really special evening. I am glad everyone enjoyed the show and appreciated the hard work and efforts we have put into it in the last two months.”

INDIAN WOMEN AWARDS 2021, DUBAI

WINNERS

   
1.Gurnoor Bindra             –Leader in the Hospitality Industry
2.Pallavi Puri                       –Outstanding Fashion Designer
3.Dr. MUNMUN GHOSH        –Popular Dentist
4.Anuradha Vobilisetty   –Outstanding Legal Services to Humanity
5.Radhika Lamba                 –Best Talk Show Host
6.Sreenath Sasidharan    –Best Photographer
7.Ananya                                –Breakout Star Model
8.Shweta Subram               –Star Singer Performance
9.Dr. SUPRIYA CHAUHAN      –Best Artist
10.Prashanti Chopra          –Best Singer
11.Hitiksha Shah                   –Best Travel Agent
12.Sunita Bhatia                   –Most Impactful Corporate Career
13.Nisha Tandon                   – Best Writer
14.Tanushree   Jain              –Best Health and Wellness Expert
15.Silvy Penha                       –Best Dancer
16.Jasleen Bhatia                 –Young Achiever (Under 19)
17.Hima Bhuta                      –Best Baker
18.Ekta Thakker                   –Best Home Maker
19.Maria Manasawala     –Best Blogger
20.Prisha Babbar                 –Best Event Organiser
21.Divine By Diazz                –Best Entrepreneur
22.Pprerrna Goel               –Best Model
23.Ayesha Shaik                   –Most Impact in Education
24.Al Mashaier Al Jamilah  – Ladies SalonBest Salon Services
25.Shubhangi Saka                 –Most Impactful Social Work
26.Rupali Shah                         –Best Photographer
27.Kraftz Décor                      –Home Décor
28.Hiral Agarwal                   –Best Designer (Apparel)
29.Bhumika                               –Best Makeup Artist
30.Partybuzz                           –Best Event Decor
  • Mr Abdul Aziz, CEO of Safeer Corproate Services and H.E Laila Rahhall
  • Reema Mahajan, Founder of Indian Women in Dubai.
