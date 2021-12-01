Indian Women in Dubai (IWD) organised its first award ceremony at Swissotel Al Marooj …. reports Asian Lite News
H.E Laila Rahhall; Tadu Mamu, Consul – Press Information, Culture and Labour at Indian Consulate Dubai; Dr Vibhabakshi, film director & producer; Debanjali Kamastra- Mrs. UAE World 2021; Richa Anand, Inspirational Women of the Year award & Jury; Lynette Lobo -Impactful Women Entrepreneurs Award & Jury; Dr. Mariam Shaikh , Leader in the Educational Industry & Jury, Harjyot Oberoi, Women Achiever of the Year & Jury were present.
Entertainment performances by celebrity Shweta Subram, Dance group Balle Balle Dubai and special child Navya Bhaskaran electrified the award ceremony and elevated the whole experience.
IWD members also walked the ramp for a fashion show showcasing the collection of leading Indian designers in the region.
A total of 30 awards were given to the very talented Indian Women in Dubai for their exceptional contribution to different fields of work.
“It was a beautiful evening,” said Reema Mahajan, Founder of Indian Women in Dubai. “When 200 strong, determined, empowered women came together in one ballroom, it became a really special evening. I am glad everyone enjoyed the show and appreciated the hard work and efforts we have put into it in the last two months.”
WINNERS
|1.
|Gurnoor Bindra –
|Leader in the Hospitality Industry
|2.
|Pallavi Puri –
|Outstanding Fashion Designer
|3.
|Dr. MUNMUN GHOSH –
|Popular Dentist
|4.
|Anuradha Vobilisetty –
|Outstanding Legal Services to Humanity
|5.
|Radhika Lamba –
|Best Talk Show Host
|6.
|Sreenath Sasidharan –
|Best Photographer
|7.
|Ananya –
|Breakout Star Model
|8.
|Shweta Subram –
|Star Singer Performance
|9.
|Dr. SUPRIYA CHAUHAN –
|Best Artist
|10.
|Prashanti Chopra –
|Best Singer
|11.
|Hitiksha Shah –
|Best Travel Agent
|12.
|Sunita Bhatia –
|Most Impactful Corporate Career
|13.
|Nisha Tandon –
|Best Writer
|14.
|Tanushree Jain –
|Best Health and Wellness Expert
|15.
|Silvy Penha –
|Best Dancer
|16.
|Jasleen Bhatia –
|Young Achiever (Under 19)
|17.
|Hima Bhuta –
|Best Baker
|18.
|Ekta Thakker –
|Best Home Maker
|19.
|Maria Manasawala –
|Best Blogger
|20.
|Prisha Babbar –
|Best Event Organiser
|21.
|Divine By Diazz –
|Best Entrepreneur
|22.
|Pprerrna Goel –
|Best Model
|23.
|Ayesha Shaik –
|Most Impact in Education
|24.
|Al Mashaier Al Jamilah – Ladies Salon
|Best Salon Services
|25.
|Shubhangi Saka –
|Most Impactful Social Work
|26.
|Rupali Shah –
|Best Photographer
|27.
|Kraftz Décor –
|Home Décor
|28.
|Hiral Agarwal –
|Best Designer (Apparel)
|29.
|Bhumika –
|Best Makeup Artist
|30.
|Partybuzz –
|Best Event Decor