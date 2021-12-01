Indian Women in Dubai (IWD) organised its first award ceremony at Swissotel Al Marooj …. reports Asian Lite News

H.E Laila Rahhall; Tadu Mamu, Consul – Press Information, Culture and Labour at Indian Consulate Dubai; Dr Vibhabakshi, film director & producer; Debanjali Kamastra- Mrs. UAE World 2021; Richa Anand, Inspirational Women of the Year award & Jury; Lynette Lobo -Impactful Women Entrepreneurs Award & Jury; Dr. Mariam Shaikh , Leader in the Educational Industry & Jury, Harjyot Oberoi, Women Achiever of the Year & Jury were present.



Entertainment performances by celebrity Shweta Subram, Dance group Balle Balle Dubai and special child Navya Bhaskaran electrified the award ceremony and elevated the whole experience.

INDIAN WOMEN AWARDS 2021, DUBAI

IWD members also walked the ramp for a fashion show showcasing the collection of leading Indian designers in the region.



A total of 30 awards were given to the very talented Indian Women in Dubai for their exceptional contribution to different fields of work.



“It was a beautiful evening,” said Reema Mahajan, Founder of Indian Women in Dubai. “When 200 strong, determined, empowered women came together in one ballroom, it became a really special evening. I am glad everyone enjoyed the show and appreciated the hard work and efforts we have put into it in the last two months.”

WINNERS

1. Gurnoor Bindra – Leader in the Hospitality Industry 2. Pallavi Puri – Outstanding Fashion Designer 3. Dr. MUNMUN GHOSH – Popular Dentist 4. Anuradha Vobilisetty – Outstanding Legal Services to Humanity 5. Radhika Lamba – Best Talk Show Host 6. Sreenath Sasidharan – Best Photographer 7. Ananya – Breakout Star Model 8. Shweta Subram – Star Singer Performance 9. Dr. SUPRIYA CHAUHAN – Best Artist 10. Prashanti Chopra – Best Singer 11. Hitiksha Shah – Best Travel Agent 12. Sunita Bhatia – Most Impactful Corporate Career 13. Nisha Tandon – Best Writer 14. Tanushree Jain – Best Health and Wellness Expert 15. Silvy Penha – Best Dancer 16. Jasleen Bhatia – Young Achiever (Under 19) 17. Hima Bhuta – Best Baker 18. Ekta Thakker – Best Home Maker 19. Maria Manasawala – Best Blogger 20. Prisha Babbar – Best Event Organiser 21. Divine By Diazz – Best Entrepreneur 22. Pprerrna Goel – Best Model 23. Ayesha Shaik – Most Impact in Education 24. Al Mashaier Al Jamilah – Ladies Salon Best Salon Services 25. Shubhangi Saka – Most Impactful Social Work 26. Rupali Shah – Best Photographer 27. Kraftz Décor – Home Décor 28. Hiral Agarwal – Best Designer (Apparel) 29. Bhumika – Best Makeup Artist 30. Partybuzz – Best Event Decor

Mr Abdul Aziz, CEO of Safeer Corproate Services and H.E Laila Rahhall

Reema Mahajan, Founder of Indian Women in Dubai.

