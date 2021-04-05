The shipment, including over 700,000 doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, was shipped to Iran on Sunday night…reports Asian Lite News

The first consignment of jabs allocated to Iran under the World Health Organization’s Covid-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) program has arrived in Tehran, the country’s Food and Drug Administration said on Monday.



The shipment, including over 700,000 doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, was shipped to Iran on Sunday night, Xinhua news agency reported citing Kianoush Jahanpour, the administration’s spokesperson, as saying.



Iran’s quota under the COVAX program amounts to 16.8 million doses, Jahanpour said.



So far, Iran has received 520,000 doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, and plans to produce domestic vaccines in the next months.

A health worker looks at a vial of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination centre

Meanwhile, President Hassan Rouhani recently blamed Washington’s sanctions for “hindering the availability of Covid-19 vaccines” for Iranians.



Rouhani said that his administration has allowed the private sector to import the vaccines, using the subsidized foreign currency and under the supervision of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education.



Iran has registered 1,932,074 confirmed coronavirus cases with 63,160 deaths.

