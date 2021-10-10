Raisi has issued a message of condolence over the martyrdom and injury of a large number of innocent people in a recent terrorist attack in Afghanistan’s Kunduz…reports Asian Lite News

Iran President Ebrahim Raisi has condemned the recent terrorist attack in Afghanistan’s Kunduz, saying the heinous crime was carried out with US support, Mehr News Agency reported.

Raisi has issued a message of condolence over the martyrdom and injury of a large number of innocent people in a recent terrorist attack in Afghanistan’s Kunduz.

He also blamed the US for backing the Takfiri terrorist groups, saying, “The US has facilitated the expansion of the activities of ISIL criminals in Afghanistan and prevented up-rooting them.”

Raisi also expressed concern over the continuation of terrorist actions and the combination of “religious sedition” with “ethnic sedition”, saying that creating division and sedition is part of the new US security plot for Afghanistan, the report said.

Raisi further called for the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan as a way of thwarting the plots for Afghanistan, underlining Iran’s support for Afghan people.

Raisi offered his condolence to the people of Afghanistan and to all humanity on the martyrdom and injury of a large number of innocent people of Afghanistan who were worshipping in a holy place when they were attacked.

IS claims responsibility for Afghan mosque bombing

The Islamic State (IS) terror group has claimed responsibility for the suicide bombing at a mosque in Afghanistan’s Kunduz province that left at least over 45 people dead and hundreds of others injured, the media reported on Saturday.

In a statement issued on Friday night, the terror group identified the suicide bomber as Muhammad, an Uyghur Muslim, reports Khaama Press.

The blast occurred inside a Shia Muslim mosque building in Kunduz city, the provincial capital, at around 2 p.m. when over 300 hundred people were attending the Friday prayers.

However, there were conflicting reports over the death toll.

While the director of the culture and information department in Kunduz said that 43 people were killed, local Afghan media have put the toll between 46 to 50.

Local security officials said over 300 hundred people were at the mosque during the time of the blast.

Witnesses have said over 100 worshippers were killed and wounded in the attack.

The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan had also said in initial reports that over 100 people were killed and wounded .

The Taliban have condemned the attack and pledged to bring the perpetrators to justice.

