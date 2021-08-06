Raisi, also a former Chief Justice, also noted that “the most important and main priority of his foreign policy is to improve relations with neighbouring countries”….reports Asian Lite News

Newly-appointed Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has said that his country’s nuclear program is “peaceful”.



According to the decree by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran forbids nuclear weapons and this weapon has no place in Tehran’s defence strategy, Xinhua news agency quoted Raisi as saying while addressing lawmakers in Parliament on Thursday shortly after he was sworn in.



He dismissed the policy of pressure and sanctions, saying that it will not cause the Iranian people to give up their legal rights.



Iran supports and welcomes any diplomatic proposal for the lift of sanctions, he said.



Raisi, also a former Chief Justice, also noted that “the most important and main priority of his foreign policy is to improve relations with neighbouring countries”.



“I extend my hand of friendship and brotherhood to all the countries of the region, particularly to the neighbours,” he said.

Raisi was elected as the country’s eighth President on June 18 and formally assumed office after the Supreme Leader’s decree on Tuesday.



During his swearing in ceremony, which was broadcast live on the state TV, Raisi also vowed to protect the borders and political, economic and cultural independence of Iran.



Iranian lawmakers and guests from more than 70 countries attended the ceremony.



According to Iranian regulations, the President has two weeks after the swearing in ceremony to introduce the cabinet and the ministerial plan to Parliament for one-week evaluation.



Local media reports have said that Raisi will probably introduce his cabinet by Sunday.



Raisi won the presidential election held on June 18 by a landslide with over 17.8 million votes.



He has formerly held several other posts in the country judicial branch following the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Jaishankar meets Raisi

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday met Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and conveyed personal greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to him on assuming office.

This meeting comes after the Iranian President on Thursday took the oath of office before Parliament in the presence of the Judiciary chief and members of the Expediency Council and foreign guests in Tehran, IRNA reported.

Jaishankar met Raisi during his two-day Iran visit to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Iran’s president.

“A warm meeting with President Ebrahim Raisi after his assumption of office. Conveyed the personal greetings of PM @narendramodi. His commitment to strengthening our bilateral relationship was manifest. So too was the convergence in our regional interests,” Jaishankar tweeted.

“Looking forward to working with his team,” he added in a subsequent tweet.

Raisi won the June 18 presidential race in Iran with nearly 62 per cent of the vote to replace Hassan Rouhani, who has served the maximum two terms in office.

Last month, EAM had called on Iran’s Raisi and handed over a personal message from Prime Minister Modi. (ANI)

