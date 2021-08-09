Indian External Affairs Minister stated that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan requires that the rights and interests of all sections of society are promoted and protected…reports Asian Lite News

External Affairs Minister.S Jaishankar on Saturday met with Qatar’s Special Envoy for Counter-terrorism and Mediation in Conflict Resolution, Mutlaq bin Majed Al-Qahtani and shared India’s perspective on recent developments in Afghanistan.

“Pleased to receive Qatar Special Envoy Mutlaq bin Majed Al-Qahtani. Shared the Indian perspective on recent developments in Afghanistan. Also the concerns of the region that I heard during recent interactions,” Jaishankar said in a tweet after meeting the Qatari envoy.

Noting that rapid deterioration of the security situation is a serious matter, the Indian External Affairs Minister stated that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan requires that the rights and interests of all sections of society are promoted and protected.

“Rapid deterioration of the security situation is a serious matter. A peaceful and stable Afghanistan requires that the rights and interests of all sections of society are promoted and protected,” Jaishankar said in another tweet.

Also on Saturday, the Qatar Special Envoy for Counter-terrorism, Mediation in Conflict Resolution met with Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla in which the two sides discussed the Doha peace process on Afghanistan and concerns.

“Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla met H.E. Mr. Mutlaq bin Majed Al-Qahtani, Special Envoy of the Foreign Minister of Qatar for Counter-terrorism & Mediation in Conflict Resolution. Discussed Doha peace process on Afghanistan & concerns over the deteriorating security situation there,” a Twitter post of MEA Spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi informed.

Special Envoy of the Foreign Minister of Qatar for Counter-terrorism and Mediation of Conflict Resolution Mutlaq bin Majed Al-Qahtani was on a visit to India from 5-7 August.

Al-Qahtani had met Joint Secretary (PAI) J P Singh and exchanged views on the current situation in Afghanistan and recent developments in the Afghan peace process. He also called on Sanjay Bhattacharya, Secretary (CPV and OIA) and discussed bilateral affairs.

The Taliban is responsible for 2,978 civilian casualties (917 killed, and 2,061 injured) in the first six months of 2021. The war tactics by the Taliban include the use of IEDs, rocket fires, target killing, and ground battles

It should be remembered that Qatar will be hosting a meeting of special envoys from Russia, the US, China and Pakistan on August 11.

This meeting has been called by Russia to push intra-Afghan talks to find a political settlement in Afghanistan at a time when the Taliban have launched an offensive against the government forces in the war-torn country.

Qatar will also be hosting another meeting between the Afghan side and regional and international partners this month.

India backs President Ashraf Ghani-led government and is in talks with other stakeholders in Afghanistan. It has consistently opposed the imposition of any regime by force. (India News Network)

