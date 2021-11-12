A senior Japanese diplomat Funakoshi Takehiro has expressed concerns about Chinese vessels’ repeated entry into waters around the Diaoyutai Islands….reports Asian Lite News

Japan has asked China to self-restraint its “increasing military activities” in the East China Sea, Taiwan News reported.

Citing local media, Taiwan News reported that a senior Japanese diplomat Funakoshi Takehiro has expressed concerns about Chinese vessels’ repeated entry into waters around the Diaoyutai Islands.

According to the Taiwan News, the islands are administered by Japan but are also claimed by China and Taiwan.

In response, Hong Liang, director-general of the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Department of Boundary and Ocean Affairs told Funakoshi that Japan should refrain from taking action that could “complicate the situation, according to the ministry.

The virtual meeting is the first time when Funakoshi and Hong had spoken to each other since Fumio Kishida took office as Japan’s new prime minister last month.

Meanwhile, Japan’s newly-appointed Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi on Thursday vowed to protect universal values and the country’s peace and prosperity amid security challenges arising out of China’s military aggression.

“We are seeing more serious challenges to universal values, which have sustained peace and the stability of the international community, and the international order,” the Foreign Minister said during his first presser after assuming office.

Hayashi underlined that Japan would firmly oppose China’s plans to change the status quo, Kyodo News reported. However, the minister announced the intention to build constructive ties with its neighbour to address common problems. (ANI)

