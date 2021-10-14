This development comes as news reports say that Afghanistan’s capital city Kabul could dive into darkness due to non-payment of dues of Central Asian electricity suppliers by new Taliban rulers….reports Asian Lite News

Electricity supply from Uzbekistan to several Afghan provinces and capital city Kabul has been stopped due to technical problems, Afghanistan’s state power company, Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), said on Wednesday.

This comes a few days after reports said that Afghanistan’s electricity body is set to sell the estates of its debtors in a bid to pay nearly USD 62 million worth of power bills to the central Asian countries.

The technical issues emerged in the northern Afghan province of Baghlan, Sputnik reported citing DABS. “The technical staff is working to resolve this issue as soon as possible,” the statement read.

This development comes as news reports say that Afghanistan’s capital city Kabul could dive into darkness due to non-payment of dues of Central Asian electricity suppliers by new Taliban rulers.

Electricity imports from neighbouring countries like Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan account for 80 per cent of the country’s power consumption.

After the Taliban took over Kabul in August and the Afghan government fell. The outfit took power over the state energy utility, inheriting its debts, but have so far failed to pay off the creditors.

Earlier this month, the former head of DABS, Daud Noorzai, said that the supplies of electricity to the Afghan capital province of Kabul could be cut off by winter as the Taliban did not pay the bills to the Central Asian energy suppliers.

Meanwhile, Safiullah Ahamdzai, the acting head of DABAS, said that they will implement the plan and will pay off all the debts to prevent cutting electricity by exporting countries, The Khaama Press News Agency reported.

Afghan Taliban members patrol at a security checkpoint in Kunduz, northern Afghanistan, on Sept. 15, 2021. (Photo by Ajmal Kakar/Xinhua/IANS)

Bush market renamed

Shopkeepers of the Bush Market in downtown Kabul named after the former US President changed its name to Mujahideen Bazar so that it attracts customers, especially the Mujahideen or the Taliban, Khaama Press reported.



It is still not clear whether the Taliban themselves ordered the shopkeepers to change the name but photos taken from the scene show that the shopkeepers of the market are hanging the new board.



Earlier, the Taliban changed the name of Hamid Karzai International Airport to Kabul International Airport, Burhanuddin Rabbani University to Kabul Educational University, and Masoud Square to Public Health Square in Kabul.



Bush Market was known for selling the military clothes, shoes, electronics, jumpers, protein, and drinks of the US soldiers based in Afghanistan so it was named after then President of the US. (ANI/IANS)

ALSO READ: Russia warns of skyrocketing illegal arms trade in Afghanistan

Advertisements

