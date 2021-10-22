The event was organised on the anniversary of the Pakistani Tribal invasion of Jammu and Kashmir which happened on 22nd October, 1947

A Black Day was organised in Srinagar by the Centre for Inclusive and Sustainable Development (CISD). This programme of observance was organised on the anniversary of the Pakistani Tribal invasion of Jammu and Kashmir which happened on 22nd October, 1947.

Lieutenant Governor of J&K Shri Manoj Sinha was the chief guest at the seminar and Mir Junaid President of Jammu Kashmir Workers Party in capacity of being the chairperson of CISD also spoke at the seminar.

The programme began with the playing of the national anthem and was followed by a one minute silence in the memory of the minority and non-local civilian killings done by terrorists in Kashmir. Mir Junaid welcomed the guests and spoke regarding the events of 22nd October 1947 that how Pakistan breeched the Standstill Agreement and invaded the land of Jammu and Kashmir and then looted and plundered it.

Mir also vehemently spoke against the recent killings of non-local and minority civilians in Kashmir and put the whole blame on Pakistan. He called these murders yet another attack on the harmonious Kashmiri Society done out of frustration with the liberalisation of Kashmir that happened due to the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A.

Mir said that the gathering symbolised the unity of Kashmiri communities against terrorism and dividing forces of Pakistan. The chief guest on the occasion Mr Manoj Sinha Ji also took a jibe at Pakistan for being the reason to the lack of peace in Kashmir and promised that every murder of a civilian shall be avenged. Saluting the spirit of the audiences, Mr Sinha said that today the people of Kashmir have proven yet again that they stand against the terrorism perpetuated by Pakistan.

Sinha also stressed upon the correct dispensation of historic knowledge in the society for the reality of Kashmir’s invasion by Pakistan and the rescue of Jammu and Kashmir done by the Indian Army post accession of J&K to India.

After the seminar, a march was held around the Dal Lake in Srinagar. The march marked the solidarity of Kashmiri Muslims with the minorities and non-locals residing in Kashmir. During the march, slogans were raised against Pakistani terrorism in Kashmir and in solidarity with the minorities of Kashmir.

The programme was also attended by representatives from minorities which included – Mr Ajeet Singh Mastana President J&K Punjabi Sahitya Sabha; Shri Indumeet Singh from the Sikh Ekta Manch; Mr Jagmohan Raina from All Party Sikh Coordination Committee.

