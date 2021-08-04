As for foreign policy, Raisi has announced his priority is to boost cooperation and interaction with the world…reports Asian Lite News

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Tuesday endorsed Ebrahim Raisi as the new President of the Islamic Republic.



Khamenei gave his official approval to Raisi at a ceremony broadcast live on state television, reports Xinhua news agency.



In June, Raisi was elected by the Iranians as their eighth president since the Islamic Revolution of 1979 by promising to improve the economic conditions which have been seriously affected by US sanctions and the Covid-19 pandemic.



As for foreign policy, Raisi has announced his priority is to boost cooperation and interaction with the world.

Presenting the 13th Presidential Endorsement Decree to Mr. Ebrahim Raisi pic.twitter.com/JUxMkZj2Sk — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) August 3, 2021

Facing major domestic and international challenges, Raisi will assume his presidency after taking the oath of office in Parliament on Thursday.

Last month, the Iranian Foreign Ministry had announced that Iran will continue to attend the Vienna talks to revive the 2015 nuclear agreement after President-elect Ebrahim Raisi and his cabinet take office.



The spokesman for the Ministry, Saeed Khatibzadeh, said during an online press conference that Iran has announced its intention to continue the talks with its partners in the Joint Commission of the agreement, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).



Iran’s policy will not change under the new administration, he said, adding that the country will return to its commitments as soon as the US returns to its obligations and Tehran verifies it.



Under the deal reached in 2015, Tehran agreed to roll back parts of its nuclear program in exchange for decreased economic sanctions.



However, Iran gradually stopped implementing parts of its commitments in May 2019, a year after the administration of former US President Donald Trump unilaterally abandoned the agreement and re-imposed sanctions on Tehran.



Between April 6 and June 20, the JCPOA Joint Commission, attended by a US delegation indirectly, held talks in Vienna to discuss a possible return of Washington to the agreement and the way to ensure a full and effective implementation of the deal.



After six rounds of talks, the parties recently said serious differences remained between Iran and the US over the revitalization of the deal.

ALSO READ: US govt tells Israel is free to make decisions on Iran

Advertisements

