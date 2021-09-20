KSA sets out roadmap to boost museum sector

The Museums Commission of Saudi Arabia has outlined a strategy to upgrade the sector of museums in the country…reports Asian Lite News

The existing museums in capital Riyadh, including the National Museum and the Masmak Fort Museum that witnessed the birth of the Kingdom, will be remodelled and reshaped, Xinhua news agency quoted the Commission as saying in a statement on Sunday.

It aims to expand the number and category of museums to attract more visitors, the statement said.

The plan will see Saudi Arabia’s museums focus on its cultural identity.

Stefano Carboni, CEO of the Museums Commission, said that the strategy will bring about best-practice international-standard advancement in this vital cultural sector.

“Our strategy will enrich the lives of all who reside in and visit the Kingdom. We will develop the sector through inspiring displays and programs, training the first true generation of museum sector experts,” he added.

The first new museum will be a smaller version of the Saudi Arabian Museum of Contemporary Art in Ad Diriyah district.

The Black Gold museum in Riyadh, a permanent museum dedicated to artists’ interpretation of the history of oil, will open soon in partnership with the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Centre.

In addition, teamLab Borderless Jeddah, an immersive digital art space, is planned to open in 2022.

A number of significant institutions such as the Royal Art Complex Museum, the Digital Art Museum, and the Museum of Prince Mohammad bin Salman International Centre for Arabic Calligraphy will open in the medium run.

The country’s cultural vision is built around energising 16 unique cultural sub-sectors which will facilitate a contribution of more than $23 billion, or about 3 per cent of its GDP by 2030, and create more than 100,000 jobs.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had earlier this month announced the launch of a project to revive historic city of Jeddah.

The project aims to develop the site into a hub for business, cultural projects and a destination for entrepreneurs.

The area contains more than 600 heritage buildings, 36 old mosques, five markets and ancient corridors and squares, reports Xinhua news agency.

The 2.5 square km project will be developed over the next 15 years and the renovation process would be carried out per international standards.

The site that was a route for pilgrims will include waterfronts, green spaces and open gardens covering 15 per cent of the total area.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture announced in its 2018 plans to transform Jeddah’s old city into an open-air museum by creating a pedestrian route across the area.

The area, dates back to the 7th century, was declared a Unesco World Heritage site in 2014.

Jeddah’s, the Kingdom’s second largest city, is the principal gateway to Mecca, the holiest city in Islam, located just 65 km to the east, while Medina, the second-holiest city, is located 360 km to the north.

