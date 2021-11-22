UAE-based Life Pharmacy opens 25 Life Pharmacy outlets on the 25th anniversary day. The group also announced its foray into primary healthcare with the plan to open 20 clinics across the country at an investment of AED100 million … reports Iqbal Azeez

Life Healthcare Group unveiled its plan to become another leading player in the healthcare sector by announcing its plan to open clinics and adding new pharmacies to its vast network.

Life Healthcare Group, which owns the country’s largest pharmacy network, unveiled its foray into primary healthcare and clinics to mark its 25th anniversary.

It will open 20 clinics across the country at an investment of AED100 million.

“Today is a momentous occasion for Life Healthcare Group, a day which crowns our consistent growth and contribution to the healthcare and wellness market of the UAE,” said Abdul Nazar, Chairman and MD. “For us, moving into the primary healthcare space is a natural progression as a well acclaimed brand in the pharmacy segment of the country for 25 long years.”

Mr Nazar also announced the opening of 25 Life Pharmacy outlets on the anniversary day, signifying the group’s forward-looking confidence in the growth of the UAE’s healthcare and wellness market.

“Significantly, marking a rare milestone, Life Pharmacy also crossed 300 pharmacies in its network by adding 25 new pharmacies into its network in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah,” Mr Nazar added. “Our growth would not have been possible without the blessings and support of the UAE government and the rulers, and we would like to congratulate the country on the 50th year anniversary since the formation of the federation. And we would like to dedicate our pharmacies and clinics to the nation as a salutation to the UAE’s 50th year anniversary.”

Only recently, Life Pharmacy had done a serial opening of 10 pharmacies in a single day in the UAE, widely accepted as signifying the resurgence of the economy in the post-pandemic era. The walk in clinics within the large format pharmacies of Life and the community clinics will add further value to the group’s proposition. The new expansion and investments will create 2500 jobs.

Abdul Nazar, Chairman and MD, Life Healthcare Group at the press conference

“In 1996, we started with one Life Pharmacy outlet in Jumeirah, Dubai, and over the course of these 25 years, we are very proud about our contributions to healthcare retail space which has undergone tremendous transformation in last two decades. Our primary healthcare endeavor will now be yet another platform which will allow us to take our health and wellness march to higher levels of committed service to the country,” said Jobilal, CEO at Life Pharmacy.

With the reaching of the 300th Life Pharmacy outlet today, the healthcare group now has a span of a total of about 700, 0000 square feet of business space, which is the largest spread for a single pharmacy-group in the UAE. The Life Healthcare Group has its core focus on prevention is better than cure approach, which will also drive its strategic investments in the primary healthcare sector.

Life Pharmacy has many firsts to its credit including the first drive thru pharmacy, first healthcare hypermarket etc. Life Mobile App is one of the top five downloaded shopping applications in UAE with more than 90% of the deliveries done within 30 minutes. Life Pharmacy represents about 160 international brands in the Middle East and has a very strong supply chain management with support of modern systems and processes to enhance customer experience.

