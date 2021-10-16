Lord & Lady Ranger Host Dinner To Support Thames Hospice

Lord and Lady Ranger CBE are Ambassadors and Patrons for Thames Hospice and hosted the dinner for friends and other Thames Hospice supporters. Lord Rami Ranger said: “The work of Thames Hospice is fundamental in supporting individuals through the most traumatic time. We couldn’t think of a better way to support, and encourage our peers to become Patrons like we are.”

Over 100 guests joined Health Secretary Sajid Javid, former prime minister Theresa May MP and hosts Lord and Lady Ranger CBE for an exclusive dinner at the House of Lords to celebrate the work of frontline staff at Thames Hospice and to launch a new major giving initiative.

During the evening, keynote speeches highlighted the vital role that Thames Hospice and other hospices play in the UK health and social care system, their response to the coronavirus pandemic and the long term changes needed to the UK health sector.

Debbie Raven, Thames Hospice Chief Executive Officer, took the opportunity to brief supporters and the Secretary of State for Health: “Today, right now, we have many people experiencing serious illnesses as a result of the pandemic. With our aging population we will see as many people dying every day in 10 years time as at the peak of the first wave. It is essential that hospices are given a seat at the table to help plan our healthcare so that people living with a serious illness get the care and support they need.”

Mrs May, former Prime Minister and MP for Maidenhead, has been a long-time supporter of Thames Hospice.

“I have watched and supported as Thames Hospice has adapted and grown its services in the last two years to make sure that no patient or family members feels alone with a terminal illness,” said Mrs May. “This responsive pragmatic approach to a fast changing health care environment is the excellence we should all be striving for.”

Mr Javid who is currently tasked with equipping health and social care with the leadership and funding it will need in the coming years said: “I am very encouraged to hear about the innovative and proactive work of Thames Hospice to understand their patients and then adapt services, it reminds us all of the essential health partnerships around the country that keep our communities well cared for.”

The evening launched the Thames Hospice Patrons Club, a new major giving initiative aimed at sustaining inpatient care to help patients facing a life-limiting condition to live the best possible quality of life, supporting their families and ensuring the Hospice continues to be a centre of excellence for all those who need palliative and end-of-life and care.

Thames Hospice is serving the community for more than 30 years. It provides inpatient and community palliative and end-of-life care services to people aged 16 and over across East Berkshire and South Buckinghamshire. Treating everyone with kindness and compassion and providing a safe and caring environment is at the heart of everything we do to support those facing a life-limiting illness.

They are committed to delivering and demonstrating excellence and the highest quality nursing, medical and therapeutic care within our Hospice and in patients’ homes, supporting the physical, social and psychological needs of our patients and their loved ones. Highly skilled doctors and nurses work with patients and their families to develop a complete programme of care tailored to their needs, treating everyone with dignity and respect.

On 11 October 2021 Thames Hospice was rated as ‘outstanding’ by the Care Quality Commission, following a recent inspection of its state-of-the-art facility by Bray Lake.

(L to R): First row – Mr Niranjan Deva, Mrs Minnie Bhagnani, Lady Renu Ranger, Lord Rami Ranger CBE, Mr Khemchand Bhagnani and Dr Ashraf Chohan. Second row (seating) : H.E. Gaitri Issar Kumar, High Commissioner of India, H.E. Ms. Saida Muna Tasneem, High Commissioner of Bangladesh and Mrs Romana Chohan



