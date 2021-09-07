

Masoud in his voice clip though did not say anything about the capture of Panjshir province directly, added that their forces are present in the province and Andarab…reports Asian Lite News.

One of the leaders of the resistance forces in Panjshir province, Ahmad Massoud, has called on the people of Afghanistan to resurrect against the Taliban.



Massoud said that people from all the classes should get together and stand for their country against the Taliban, Khaama News reported.



Masoud aired his voice clip from an unknown place, hours after Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid said that there are unconfirmed reports that Amrullah Saleh had fled Panjshir.



There were reports about the escape of Massoud and Saleh to Tajikistan.



Mujahid, speaking at a press conference, said that Panjshir province has been fully captured and added that those who have fled can still join the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.



“National resistance force is for entire Afghanistan. We welcomed the call for a ceasefire by religious scholars in Kabul but the Taliban did not agree and launched attacks on the forces,” Massoud said.



He claimed that the Taliban’s last night’s attacks were backed by foreign forces and added that a new spokesperson of the resistance forces will be announced soon.



The spokesperson of the resistance forces, Fahmi Dashti, has been killed but the Taliban said that he was killed in a conflict between the resistance forces.

Humanitarian crisis

Taliban celebrated ‘Independence Day as the last troop of the US military forces left Afghanistan. But after the Taliban takeover, the average Afghan population faces mounting challenges ahead.



Afghanistan now is experiencing a collapse of administration and economy, rising food prices, restriction on basic freedom and brutalities against women and children. And there is no mechanism to seek redress or appeal, thus creating a hell-like situation for Afghan people.

The humanitarian organisations and non-profits working in Afghanistan have painted a horrific picture of Afghanistan and its people.



United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said a humanitarian catastrophe loomed in Afghanistan. “Almost half of the population need humanitarian assistance. One in three don’t know where their next meal will come from.Now more than ever, Afghan children, women & men need the support & solidarity of the international community,” he said.



With the withdrawal of the US troops, the economy of Afghanistan has taken a blow as the foreign fund assistance to the country has started receding. The World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have cut off their finance to the war-torn country as the international community debates over whether to recognise the Taliban government.

IMF has halted Afghanistan’s access to its resources including the country’s share of Special Drawing Rights (SDR) reserves. The World Bank has expressed concern over Afghanistan’s “development prospects, especially for women” and suspended aid disbursements. The World Bank’s aid commitment is worth $5.3 billion.



Now, the country is headed toward economic collapse thanks to struggling financial condition, frozen foreign help and lack of recovery roadmap by the Taliban.

