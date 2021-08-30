Jaishankar and Gargash have also discussed the ongoing Afghanistan crisis besides the regional concerns including in Gulf…..reports Asian Lite News

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has sent a written message to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the prospects of consolidating the bilateral relations between the two friendly nations.

The message was handed over by Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to UAE President, at his meeting with Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister of India.

Gargash, who is currently on an official visit to New Delhi, conveyed during the meeting the greetings of President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.

According to reports, Jaishankar and Gargash have also discussed the ongoing Afghanistan crisis besides the regional concerns including in Gulf.

“Happy to welcome Diplomatic Advisor to President of UAE, Dr. @AnwarGargash. Noted the steady progress of our relationship. Discussed regional concerns of common interest,” Jaishankar tweeted.

The visit of Gargash to India comes at a time Afghanistan is witnessing fast-paced developments following the Taliban’s capture of the country two weeks ago.

