Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Wednesday met with Mevlut Cavusoglu, Turkey’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, at Al Shati Palace…reports Asian Lite News

Sheikh Mohamed welcomed the Turkish minister, who conveyed the greetings of Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Turkey, and his wishes of further growth and prosperity for the UAE. Sheikh Mohamed reciprocated the greetings, wishing the President and the Turkish people lasting stability and development.

The meeting discussed UAE-Turkey ties and ways to enhance them in various fields, including investment and economic cooperation. They also exchanged views on a variety of regional and global issues of mutual concern.

MBZ meets Turkey’s foreign minister

Moreover, the meeting highlighted Turkey’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai and the event’s pivotal role in aligning the visions of countries on driving sustainable development and tackling global challenges.

Sheikh Mohamed and Cavusoglu discussed the importance of advancing UAE-Turkey cooperation to enhance their relations in the coming period, serve the interests of their countries and peoples and promote peace and stability in the region.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Turkish counterpart Cavusoglu deliberated the prospects of propelling the cooperation ties between two nations across all fields.

This came as the UAE top diplomat received his Turkish Counterpart in Abu Dhabi, where they reviewed the outcome of the official visit recently paid by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to the Republic of Turkey, at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

ALSO READ: Qatar, Turkey to sign cooperation agreements in various fields

The two ministers also exchanged views on the situation in the region and discussed a number of regional and international issues of common interest.

Sheikh Abdullah underlined the UAE’s desire to strengthen bilateral relations and joint cooperation between the two nations to the best interests of their peoples.

Prior to the meeting, the two ministers signed an MoU between the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy and Diplomacy Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey.

The meeting was attended by Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State.

Advertisements

