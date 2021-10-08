MBZ visits Saudi pavilion

Sheikh Mohamed pointed out the Saudi pavilion is a distinguished addition to the Expo 2020 Dubai, wishing its team success during the global event…reports Asian Lite News

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Thursday visited the pavilion of Saudi Arabia at the Expo 2020 Dubai.

Upon his arrival, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed was received by HRH Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd, Minister of State and Member of the Cabinet of Saudi Arabia, and several officials.



During his tour of the Saudi pavilion, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed viewed the country’s inspiring vision for a collective future and its ambitious projects based on four key pillars: People, Opportunity, Heritage, and Nature.

The pavilion’s young Saudi organisers also briefed him about its sections, components and advanced interactive visual technologies.

Sheikh Mohamed expressed his happiness at visiting the Saudi pavilion, which showcases rich and innovative content that underscores the kingdom’s significant development, prosperity, ancient history, inspiring projects and ambitious future vision.

He also lauded the distinguished Saudi cadres working at the pavilion and receiving visitors from various countries, noting the Saudi youth are innovative and have considerable overall capabilities, presenting an honourable and bright image of the kingdom to the world.

Sheikh Mohamed then pointed out the Saudi pavilion is a distinguished addition to the Expo 2020 Dubai, wishing its team success during the global event.

Sheikh Mohamed was accompanied by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and several Sheikhs, ministers and officials.



Opportunity pavilion

Sheikh Zayed also visited the Opportunity Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, which comprises the United Nations (UN) Hub.

During his visit, Sheikh Zayed was briefed about the creative ideas and innovative initiatives showcased at the pavilion, which offers a platform for individuals and communities to cooperate and contribute to drafting the features of the future and achieve overall equality.

During its participation in the event, the UN will organise a range of programmes, workshops and exhibitions highlighting the importance of partnerships and collaborations between international organisations and governments from around the world, including the UAE Government, and the private sector and civil societies.



The pavilion’s topics and programmes are in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which represent the core of the UAE’s strategic vision and the expo’s objects, highlighting the efforts of countries to prioritise sustainable development and targeting millions of visitors and raising their awareness of the importance of achieving the SDGs.

The pavilion focuses on three pillars, which are water, food and energy.

Facilitators from different nationalities and backgrounds will present their creative projects related to the three that were implemented in their communities, which include simple solutions that require limited resources and investment, such a project, entitled, the “Food Pillar,” presented by Mariam Al Junaibi, an Emirati farmer of sustainable organic products, who will teach visitors how to cultivate their own food even if small areas.

The “Energy Pillar” is being presented by Fatima Juma Haji from Zanzibar, Tanzania, who was trained to be a solar energy engineer specialising in the rationalisation of electricity consumption in her village.

The “Water Pillar” will be presented by Abel Cruz, who will explain how to collect fog by hanging nets to provide water for his community.

At the Opportunity Pavilion, Sheikh Zayed was accompanied by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Airports Company (ADAC), Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation, Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court.

