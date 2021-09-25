PM Modi said there is a need to ensure that no country tries to take advantage of the delicate situation in Afghanistan and use it for its own selfish interests, reports Asian Lite News

Noting that the danger of regressive thinking and extremism is increasing in the world, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that it is absolutely essential to ensure that Afghanistan territory is not used to spread terrorism and for terrorist activities.

“Today, the danger of regressive thinking and extremism is increasing in the world. In these circumstances, the whole world has to make science-based, rational and progressive thinking the basis of development,” PM Modi said while addressing the UNGA.

“It is absolutely essential to ensure that Afghanistan territory is not used to spread terrorism and for terrorist activities,” he added.

“Those who use terrorism as a political tool should know that terrorism is dangerous for them too,” PM Modi said, a day after India gave a strong response to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan bringing up the Kashmir issue at the UNGA.

The Prime Minister said there is a need to ensure that no country tries to take advantage of the delicate situation in Afghanistan and use it for its own selfish interests.

He also said that people of Afghanistan, women and children, minorities need help that should be provided to them.

“We also need to ensure that no country tries to take advantage of delicate situation in Afghanistan and use it for its own selfish interests. At this time, people of Afghanistan, women and children, minorities need help. We must fulfill our duties by providing them with help,” he said.

PM Modi said the world has for the past one-and-a-half years is facing the worst pandemic of the past 100 years and paid his tributes to all those who lost their lives in COVID-19.

“For the last-one-and-half years, the world has been grappling with the worst pandemic it has seen in a hundred years. I pay my tributes to all those who have lost their lives in a dangerous pandemic and I express condolences to their families,” PM Modi said.

Come, make vaccines in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited the global manufacturers of vaccines to come and make vaccines in India, stressing that the country’s “faith is to serve people”.

“Understanding its responsibility towards humanity, India started giving vaccines to the needy in the world. I, here, invite the global manufacturers of vaccines to come and make the vaccine in India,” PM Modi said.

He also announced that India has developed the first DNA vaccine, which can be given to people older than 12 years.

PM Modi stressed that despite having limited resources, “India is working aggressively towards vaccine development and manufacturing”.

PM Modi had arrived in Washington on Wednesday for a three-day visit to the country, his first beyond neighbourhood since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, he participated in the Quad leaders summit and announced that India will make available 8 million doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine by the end of October under the Quad vaccine partnership.

Advertisements

