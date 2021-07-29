The sides discussed bolstering their cooperation to serve their mutual interests…reports Asian Lite News

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Sebastian Kurz, Chancellor of Austria, held a meeting in Vienna on Thursday and discussed bilateral relations and ways of enhancing the strategic partnership between both countries in various fields.

The sides discussed bolstering their cooperation to serve their mutual interests, and reviewed the latest developments regarding regional and international issues of mutual concern.

These include peaceful coexistence, economic cooperation, parliamentary cooperation, tourism and the Expo 2020 Dubai, which is expected to strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries.

The Austrian Chancellor underlined the visit’s importance in driving the growth of the relations between their countries and enhancing cooperation efforts.

The consensus between the two countries on the principles of peaceful coexistence and tolerance is a key foundation of strengthening their bilateral ties, the WAM reported.

Both countries support international security, stability and development, and believe in the importance of combatting terrorism and terrorist ideas promoted by extremist groups and armed militias around the world.

The tourism sector is promising, in terms of the cooperation between the UAE and Austria, considering its size and the opportunities it offers to both countries.

Despite the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic, the sector is expected to see the gradual return of flights between the two countries, most notably with the start of Expo 2020 Dubai.

The UAE is the key economic partner of Austria in the region, while Austrian companies are increasing their presence in the UAE to benefit from the opportunities provided by Emirati markets to investors, most notably in the heavy machinery and service sectors.

The two countries are also advancing their strategic economic partnership and several coordination meetings were held to promote mutual trade and investment. Their main areas of economic cooperation include the digital economy, innovation, information and communication technology, renewable energy, water, logistical services and aviation.

The UAE and Austria have a solid parliamentary relationship, and a friendship committee between their parliaments was established to exchange expertise and knowledge and coordinate their views and stances at international parliamentary events, according to WAM.

Austria aims to benefit from Expo 2020 Dubai and reinforce the presence of Austrian companies in the UAE and the region’s markets by showcasing Austria’s technologies and sustainability, smart cities and renewable energy efforts.

Kreisky visited the UAE eight times from 1973 to 1986, while Sheikh Zayed visited Austria four times during the same period.

