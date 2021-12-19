This evacuation group is the fourth organized by Russia, and the planes are to fly Russian and Kyrgyz citizens and Afghan students studying in Russia out of Afghanistan….reports Asian Lite News

Three Russian military transport aircraft have delivered 36 tons of humanitarian aid to Kabul, local media reported on Saturday.

According to Sputnik, the flights were organized upon the instructions of President Vladimir Putin to evacuate over 300 people from Afghanistan.

“Each Russian military transport aircraft is carrying humanitarian aid from Russia for the Afghan people. A total of 36 tons of humanitarian cargo including food and medication have been airlifted [to Afghanistan],” the Russian News Agency quoted the country’s Defense Ministry statement.

It further added that medical crews are aboard each aircraft to provide the evacuees with the necessary help.

This evacuation group is the fourth organized by Russia, and the planes are to fly Russian and Kyrgyz citizens and Afghan students studying in Russia out of Afghanistan.

From August 26 to December 1, Russia evacuated 770 Russian, Belarusian, Kyrgyz, Armenian, Ukrainian, and Afghan citizens from the country, and sent 72 tons of humanitarian aid, Sputnik reported citing the defense ministry statement.

The Taliban took over control of Kabul on August 15 and following this the country has been battered by deepening economic, humanitarian and security crisis.

A combination of a suspension of foreign aid, the freezing of Afghan government assets, and international sanctions on the Taliban, have plunged a country already suffering from high poverty levels into a full-blown economic crisis.

The international community, from governments to non-governmental organizations, has been providing various assistance to the Afghan people. (ANI)

