The Commerce Ministry has said that all the delegations, including those to be led by secretary/minister, will require appropriate clearances following the due process…reports Asian Lite News

All Central government ministries have been advised to avoid jumbo delegations to the World Expo being held in Dubai.

In a set of guidelines issued to all the ministries, the Union Commerce Ministry has said that the delegations to the event should not consist of more than 5-6 officials, and jumbo delegations should be avoided.

It has also said in the guidelines that the visit by a secretary or a minister should only be made if there is a substantive engagement befitting such senior level participation and involves similar level participation from the other side as well.

The Commerce Ministry has also advised the concerned departments that the scheduling of the travel of the delegation should not be bunched together and they should be suitably spread out to cover the duration of participation.

The World Expo in Dubai, which was inaugurated on October 1, will continue till March 31, 2022. India is one of the prominent participants in the event, where it is showcasing its investment opportunities.

