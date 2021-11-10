The eight nations who were part of the NSA level meeting on Afghanistan reiterated a collective cooperation against the menace of radicalisation, extremism, separatism and drug trafficking in the region….reports Asian Lite News

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Wednesday called for close consultations and greater cooperation among the regional countries, participating in the NSA-level conference on Afghanistan here.



Chairing the eight nations NSA-level meeting on Afghanistan in New Delhi, he said, “We have been keenly watching the developments in Afghanistan. These have important implications not only for the people of Afghanistan but also for its neighbouring countries and the region.”

He also said that it was a time for close consultations and greater cooperation among the regional countries. “

“I am confident that our deliberation will be productive, useful and will contribute to help the people of Afghanistan and enhance our collective security,” he said in his opening remark.



The eight nations reiterated a collective cooperation against the menace of radicalisation, extremism, separatism and drug trafficking in the region.



The participant countries also stressed the necessity of forming an open and truly inclusive government that represents the will of all the people of Afghanistan and has representation from all sections of their society and the inclusion of all sections of the society in the administrative set up.

Participating in the Dialogue, the Secretary of Security Council of Turkmenistan Charymyrat Amanov said, “This meeting gives us the opportunity to find solutions to the prevailing situation in Afghanistan, and to establish peace in this region.”



Stressing on the need to restore peace in the region, the Secretary of the Security Council of Uzbekistan Victor Makhmudov, said, “To restore peace in Afghanistan and the region altogether, we have to find a collective solution. It is possible only through joint efforts.”



Noting that the risk of drug trafficking and terrorism were greater in his country, Tajikistan’s representative Nasrullo Rahmatjon Mahmudzoda said, “The situation on the Tajik-Afghan border remains complicated. We as the neighbouring country are ready to participate in all programs that can help the people of Afghanistan.”

During the deliberation, they expressed deep concern over the suffering of the people of Afghanistan arising from the security situation in Afghanistan and condemned the recent terror attacks in Kunduz, Kandahar and Kabul. Similarly, they also emphasised that Afghanistan’s territory should not be used for sheltering, training, planning or financing any terrorist acts.



They also emphasized on ensuring that the fundamental rights of women, children and minority communities are not violated in the war-torn country and expressed concern over the deteriorating socio-economic and humanitarian situation in Afghanistan. They also underlined the need to provide urgent humanitarian assistance directly to the people of Afghanistan in a non-discriminatory manner across all sections of the Afghan society, the statement reads further.



The meeting was attended by Doval’s counterparts from five Central Asian countries — Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan along with Russia and Iran.



The participants thanked India for holding the Third Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan in New Delhi. The participants agreed to hold the next round in 2022.

